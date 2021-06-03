Mayor Arrigo Extends Fire Relief Fund to Support Families of Fire on Kingman Ave

Donations may be made online or via check through July 1st, 2021

The Office of Mayor Brian Arrigo has extended the donation deadline for the Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund to support the families of yesterday’s fire on Kingman Ave. The city is working collaboratively with Red Cross to secure housing, resources, and aid for the two households impacted.

“I am extending the Fire Relief Fund to allow our community the opportunity to securely offer a hand to the families affected by the fire on Kingsman Ave,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “I am deeply grateful for the Revere Fire Department and our first responders for ensuring the safety of our residents. As our local non-profits and community organizations continue to support these families, this fund allows all in our community to offer help as they head toward better times.”

Impacted families have received monetary support from Red Cross Massachusetts and will continue to receive support from the City’s community partners.

Donations may be made online via PayPal by visiting https://www.revere.org/mayors-office/relief. Donations may also be received via a check made out to “City of Revere, Mayor’s Office Fire Relief Fund” and mailed to the Mayor’s Office or deposited at People’s United Bank on Broadway.