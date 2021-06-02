Revere Board of Health Provides COVID-19 Update

205 Students Vaccinated at School-Based Clinics

Today the Revere Board of Health provided an update of vaccination efforts in the City of Revere. As of May 27, 47% of Revere residents are fully vaccinated (28,753) and 60% of Revere residents (36,672) have at least one dose. The positivity rate has fallen below 2% for the first time since the pandemic started. Data has shown that when vaccination percentages increase, the weekly case numbers substantially decrease. To see more data visuals as it pertains to Revere, please visit www.revere.org/vaccine.

Last week, the Revere Board of Health and Cambridge Health Alliance went to the Revere Public Schools with the Pfizer vaccine to vaccinate students aged 12 and older. In total, 205 students were vaccinated at the school-based clinics.

There are several vaccination clinics open this week:

FEMA Clinic at Rumney Marsh Academy from 3:00-7:00 PM on June 2, Pfizer and J+J will be available. Walk-ups welcome but you can also register in advance here.

at Rumney Marsh Academy from 3:00-7:00 PM on June 2, Pfizer and J+J will be available. Walk-ups welcome but you can also register in advance here. Revere Beach vaccine clinic with Mass General Brigham from 3:00-7:00 PM on June 3, Pfizer vaccine, walk-ups welcome. Free ice-cream given to those who get vaccinated.

vaccine clinic with Mass General Brigham from 3:00-7:00 PM on June 3, Pfizer vaccine, walk-ups welcome. Free ice-cream given to those who get vaccinated. FEMA Clinic at Rumney Marsh Academy from 3:00-7:00 PM on June 6, Pfizer and J+J will be available. Walk-ups welcome but you can also register in advance here.

at Rumney Marsh Academy from 3:00-7:00 PM on June 6, Pfizer and J+J will be available. Walk-ups welcome but you can also register in advance here. Market Basket Clinic with the Department of Public Health – over the next few days the Massachusetts DPH will be at Market Basket in Revere distributing a vaccine for a $25 gift card.

Testing continues to be a priority in the city – the two largest testing sites at Suffolk Downs and Revere High School will be open until the end of September and we encourage everyone to continue to get tested if they believe they have been exposed.

Tomorrow the Revere Board of Health in partnership with the Revere Parks and Recreation Department will host the first in the Rockin’ Rebound events for fully vaccinated residents. The event will take place from 4:30-7:30 PM on the American Legion Lawn – there will be free BBQ, a beer truck, games, and more. Vaccination cards will be checked. RSVP here!