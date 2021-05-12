Sumner Tunnel Swing Lane Returns to Pre-COVID Operations

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing that the Sumner Tunnel “swing lane” returned to a pre-COVID operation schedule on Monday, May 10, 2021. The swing lane will be activated weekdays, Monday through Friday, from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m., and will have scheduled adjusted openings on holidays and special events, as needed. This lane is utilized to accommodate returning traffic volumes on Route 1A.

MassDOT suspended the use of the swing lane due to reduced traffic volumes at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. MassDOT will now resume the regularly scheduled deployment of the swing lane to support traffic levels that are slowly rebounding and in conjunction with the input from the community.

Signage and messaging will be in place to notify drivers. MassDOT encourages the public to be mindful of this traffic adjustment.