Director of Veteran Services Marc Silvestri Announces for Council at Large

Director of Veteran Services, Marc Silvestri, proudly announces his candidacy for Revere City Councillor At-Large.

“There is no doubt that Revere faces a tough road ahead, and we need a leader who is committed to getting in the trenches and tirelessly fighting for all of us.”

Silvestri was born and raised in Revere, graduating from Revere High in 1997, where he was a three sports all-star. In 2006, Marc enlisted U.S. Army and deployed to a remote outpost deep in the mountains of Afghanistan. Silvestri was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart for his actions in combat.

“I hold fighting for our country in Afghanistan and serving the veterans of Revere as the great honors of my life. It will be an equivalent honor to fight for and serve all residents in the city of Revere,” said Silvestri.

Marc was appointed the Director of Veterans Services in 2017 and has delivered more services and programming to Revere veterans and their families than ever before in Revere’s history. And, more recently, Marc has proved his leadership and critical thinking as a key member of the city’s Covid-19 Emergency Response Team, piloting and implementing programming to ensure our unsheltered population is served and to help prevent the spread of the virus. “As a city councilor, I will ensure that Revere has the necessary resources to recover from the impacts of Covid-19, advocate for recovery-oriented ordinances, fight for full funding for the Student Opportunities Act, and ensure that DCR, MBTA, and MassPort are held accountable for their duty to the health and well-being of the city,” said Silvestri. “I’m hopeful that this election will be focused on the issues and the citizens of Revere.