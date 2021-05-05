Face Coverings Continue to Be Required on MBTA Vehicles, Stations and Platforms

The MBTA is reminding customers that face coverings continue to be required while onboard vehicles, on station platforms, and within the MBTA system for all riders, including those who have been fully vaccinated.

On April 27, both the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the Baker-Polito Administration updated guidance regarding face coverings for fully vaccinated individuals. While the CDC and the Commonwealth’s guidance relax the need for face coverings in some settings, face coverings are still required while riding MBTA vehicles and within the MBTA system. This includes outdoor bus stops and all outdoor platforms for the Commuter Rail, subway, and trolley systems.

Effective April 30, civil fines related to MBTA face-covering enforcement efforts are no longer in effect, though those who refuse to comply with the face covering requirement may be denied boarding of or be removed from MBTA vehicles and the system.

There continue to be exemptions to the face-covering requirement for individuals with certain medical conditions and those who are so exempt do not need to produce documentation of their condition.

