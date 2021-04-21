Officials Encourage Residents and Property Owners to Apply for COVID-19 Housing Assistance

Revere officials are encouraging residents and property owners in need of rental, utility or mortgage assistance to take advantage of federal funding recently made available to Massachusetts residents. Residents and property owners can apply for assistance through the Residential Assistance for Families in Transition (RAFT) program, the Emergency Rental and Mortgage Assistance (ERMA) program, and the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Earlier this month, the Baker-Polito Administration announced $400 million in new federal funding is available to increase emergency assistance.

“It has been an incredibly hard year for our residents,” said Mayor Brian Arrigo. “Our rental and mortgage assistance programs were some of our most utilized programs during COVID, and as the pandemic continues we understand the importance of prioritizing housing assistance.”

Revere residents and property owners should visit Revere.org/housing for additional resources from the City’s Office of Housing Stability, and to begin the application process. Residents in need of additional support should dial 3-1-1.

The City has also contracted with Chelsea Legal Services (CLS) to provide free legal representation and case management for residents at risk of eviction due to the pandemic. CLS will support landlord-tenant mediations and other housing legal issues for Revere residents. Services are available in English and Spanish, and other languages may be available as well. Residents can call CLS at 617-466-3037 for assistance.

In the coming weeks, City staff and COVID-19 Ambassadors, led by the Office of Housing Stability, will undertake a public outreach campaign to ensure residents and property owners are aware of the resources available to them. Outreach will stress the importance of continuing to take advantage of rental assistance programs despite the statewide eviction moratorium remaining in effect until June.

In 2020, the City of Revere, through federal CARES funding, provided $1 million in rental and mortgage assistance to nearly 250 residents experiencing financial hardship as a result of COVID-19.