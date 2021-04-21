Cataldo Ambulance Pop Up Vaccination Sites Support Vax Access

In addition to staffing the Hynes Convention Center, a mass vaccination site now vaccinating more than 7,000 people daily, Cataldo Ambulance is operating additional pop up sites, expanding staffing in an effort to reach even more Massachusetts residents.

Through a program that brings vaccinations directly into communities, smaller scale vaccination pop up clinics are reaching residents unable to get to more centralized sites like the Hynes Convention Center. The support extends into Boston neighborhoods such as Jamaica Plain, Dorchester, and Roslindale.

In addition to Boston neighborhoods, Cataldo is actively staging pop ups in Revere, Chelsea, New Bedford and Fall River with great success.

As part of their partnership with MGB and CIC Health, Cataldo has been turning churches, schools, and community centers into vaccination sites.

“We know that not everyone has access to technology or internet to schedule appointments for a site like the Hynes. Transportation may be an issue as well, and for some community members there might be fear of going to a site outside of their community,” says Cataldo COO Kevin Turner. “Our teams are bringing the vaccine into these heavily immigrant communities, ensuring that the communities hit hardest by the virus have access to the vaccine.”

Cataldo Ambulance Service currently provides 911 responses for 20 municipalities, hospitals and numerous private contracts from 23 base locations throughout Massachusetts, covering Greater Boston and the North Shore. The organization has continually distinguished itself as a leader in EMS, providing routine and emergency medical transportation services, offering clinical education, and introducing the first mobile integrated health service line in Massachusetts. As the needs of the community and patients change, Cataldo continues to develop innovative programs designed to ensure the highest level of care is available throughout its service areas.