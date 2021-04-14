Lampedecchio Will Not Run for Council Seat

Eric Lampedecchio has spent the last five years attending City Council meetings in person at City Hall and via Zoom from home during the pandemic.

Lampedecchio has been a strong and articulate spokesperson for the residents of the ward, displaying an ability to get to the point quickly and concisely in his remarks. He also served admirably on the Riverfront Development Advisory Group.

Twice in the 2017 and 2019 municipal elections, Lampedecchio conducted excellent campaigns offering “a fresh perspective on the Council” while challenging incumbent Ward 5 Councillor John Powers for his seat. Lampedecchio fell just short of being elected on both occasions and many expected the well-known 36-year-old resident to put his hat in the ring again.

But Lampedecchio announced this week that he will not be a candidate in this year’s election for Ward 5 councilor.

“Due to some personal obligations, my family really needs to be my priority for the next year or so,” said Lampedecchio. “A lot of things weighed into my decision. It’s tough because over the past five years, I’ve literally spent every other Monday at City Council meetings. It’s going to be a change for sure.”

The 36-year-old Tapley Avenue resident said along the way he built “so many great relationships with so many people.”

“I think we made some real positive change in the city and I just hope that continues,” said Lampedecchio.

He will continue to work at Metro Credit Union where he is vice president of training and development. Metro has more than $2.5 billion in assets.

“I started out as a part-time, branch sales and service rep at Metro,” said Lampedecchio. “So it’s been a great ride.”

Lampedecchio and his fiancée, Jennifer Moura, will be married in August.