Vehicle Inspections Expected to Resume

Motor vehicle inspections at local stations are expected to resume.

Tommy DiGregorio, long-time owner of Broadway Motors, said he called state officials and they informed him that the state’s vehicle inspection computer system would be back online this week.

RMV officials were also slated to visit stations across the state to assist with the workstation reimaging process.

There had been an outage in the vehicle inspection computer system that is run by the state’s private vendor, Applus Technologies, since March 30. The state extended the deadline for motorists (whose inspection stickers expired on March 31) to a new date of April 30.

“The RMV shares the frustrations and disappointment with the tremendous inconvenience Applus’s outage is causing and recognizes the significant impacts on customers and business owners across the Commonwealth,” said Acting Registrar of Motor Vehicles Colleen Ogilvie. “The RMV remains committed to its efforts to ensure Applus makes Massachusetts a priority in quickly and safely returning the inspection program to operation.”