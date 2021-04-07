News Briefs

Keefe Requests 24/7 Resident Parking on Portion of Park Avenue

The Revere City Council approved a request by Ward 4 Councilor Patrick Keefe to have the Traffic Commission look at instituting 24 hours-7 days a week resident parking in front of the homes located from 77 to 116 Park Avenue.

Keefe said that portion of Park Avenue is situated across from Harry Della Russo Stadium.

“The issues lie with the use of the stadium and people aren’t using the parking area for the stadium,” said Keefe. “They’re parking in front of everyone’s home and blocking all the driveways. So it’s a small section that I would like to see if we could get added to the 24-hour cycle much like some of the business areas in our city.”

Broadway Business Recovery Plan Kicks Off With Small Business Survey

Mayor Arrigo announced the kickoff of the Rapid Recovery Planning Process for the Broadway Business District, beginning with a survey of small businesses and nonprofits located along the city’s central business district. This survey, which can be completed online or on paper and will be available in six languages, represents the first phase of a planning process that will be facilitated by the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) and the City’s Small Business Response Team, with additional outreach support from the City’s COVID Ambassadors.

In this first phase, businesses and organizations located on and near Broadway are invited to participate in the survey, which closes on April 14. The survey, which takes an estimated 5-10 minutes to complete, asks questions about business characteristics, impacts of COVID, and opinions on strategies to support businesses and improve the district.

Over the next ten days, the City’s Small Business Team and COVID Ambassadors will be contacting and visiting businesses to support the district’s survey response rate. Staff will be providing survey information, technology support, interpretation, or assistance completing the survey if needed. Response options include:

Online: surveys can be completed by businesses online in English at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz or in Spanish at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/LRRPBiz?lang=es ;

On paper: surveys will be available in English, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Haitian Creole, and Khmer.

With individual support: businesses can also request individual assistance from City staff in completing a paper or online version

City and MAPC staff will review responses and conduct follow-up engagement during the spring and early summer, activities that will guide the business recovery and district improvement goals to be included in a Broadway District Rapid Recovery Plan.

This project is funded entirely through a technical assistance grant awarded through the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD)’s Local Rapid Recovery Program (LRRP), which focuses on the revitalization of downtown commercial districts. To learn more about this program, visit https://www.mass.gov/info-details/rapid-recovery-communities.

Hydrant Flushing Schedule Posted

The Water Department will be flushing water mains throughout the City beginning April 12th through May 21. The purpose of flushing is to remove sediment build up in the mains and to verify the safe operation of hydrants and valves. Hydrant flushing may result in temporary discoloration of the water, caused by small particles that dislodge during the flushing as well, temporary reduction in pressure.

Discolored water will be temporary and is not harmful. However, the discolored water might stain your laundry, especially white materials.

Therefore, please avoid doing laundry during the noted flushing period

Prior to washing clothes, including times after the hours stated in this notice, please check the cold water for possible discoloration. If water is discolored, let the cold water run for a few minutes until water becomes clear. If it does not clear at that time, try again later. Unfortunately, the City cannot fully guarantee the safety of doing laundry and/or the possibility of discoloration even during the evenings and other times of the day as the water system has been disturbed. Therefore, please check your water carefully prior to doing laundry and inspect the laundry before drying it.

Hydrant flushing will be performed between the hours of 8 A.M. and 8 P.M. Monday through Friday. The Water Department appreciates your patience as we work to improve the quality of the drinking water. If you would like additional information, please call the Water Department at 617-394-2327

Downing Raises $227,712 in 8 Weeks

Former state senator, clean energy business leader, and gubernatorial candidate Ben Downing marked the end of the first quarter today by announcing that his campaign has raised $227,712 since he entered the race on February 8. The campaign highlighted over 1,100 individual donors, with 80% of all donations coming from Massachusetts and nearly three-quarters coming in under $100. Ben is not accepting any donations from lobbyists or corporate PACs.

“We’re really excited by the number of people signing up to support our fight for a fairer, stronger Massachusetts,” said Ben. “These early contributions help fortify our long-term campaign plan, allowing us to invest in the digital infrastructure, relational organizing strategies, and dynamic team that we need to win. We’re excited to put this support to work in the coming months as we share policy plans, activate a volunteer network and continue to build a 351-community campaign.”

As a state senator, Ben represented the largest district in the state, comprising 52 cities and towns. Over a decade in office he led legislative efforts to accelerate our clean energy development and respond to climate change, rebuild our urban and rural economies, reduce poverty and hunger, strengthen our state ethics laws, and expand protections for transgender individuals.

Since 2017 he has served in a leadership role at Nexamp, a leading renewable energy company in Massachusetts. In that role, he led efforts to improve accessibility within the green economy, expand to new markets outside of the northeast, and deploy cutting-edge energy storage solutions here at home. He served on the board of the Environmental League of Massachusetts and is a leading advocate for climate action in the Commonwealth.

Ben, 39, lives in East Boston with his wife, Micaelah Morrill, and their two young sons Malcolm (3) and Eamon (11 months).