News A Somber Moment Vigil Held for Those Lost to COVID-19 by Journal Staff • March 24, 2021 • 0 Comments Mayor Brian Arrigo welcomes clergy and officials for the vigil commemorating the first Revere resident, Sidney Harris of the Jack Satter House that passed from Covid-19, reflecting on all Revere’s lost souls and their families. Fr. John Sheridan, Council President Tony Zambuto, Ward 2 Councillor Ira Novoselsky, Fr. Daniel Lazo, Rabbi Lior Nevo, Fr. Xavier, Pastor Tim Bogertman, Toufik, Tarek Addullah, Ahmet Yalman and cellist Marshunda Smith. Mayor Arrigo lights the candle of Pastor Tim Bogertman from the 1st Congressional Church of Revere.