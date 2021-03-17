UNITE HERE New England Joint Board Endorses Jeffrey Turco for State Representative

Special to the Journal

On Wednesday, the UNITE HERE New England Joint Board (NEJB) endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and following a Special Election victory, Turco is the Democratic Nominee for the March 30th General Election.

“The New England Joint Board endorses Jeff Turco for State Representative of the 19th Suffolk District,” said Warren Pepicelli, NEJB Manager/International Executive Vice President. “Jeff Turco’s working-class roots in both Winthrop and Revere are why he was chosen to be the Democratic nominee for the district. His experience as Chief of Staff for former Senator Guy Glodis demonstrates his willingness to solve everyday problems of working people. Once he is elected, we hope to work with Jeff Turco in promoting a stronger pro-Union future for the Commonwealth.”

The UNITE HERE New England Joint Board is a union representing workers in the textile, garment, manufacturing, warehousing, laundry, human service, and hospitality industries in New England and New York. NEJB has thousands of members who are as diverse as the industries they work in, with women making up a large portion of their membership.

“Having the support of the UNITE HERE NEJB membership is a true honor,” said Turco. “I will be a strong voice on Beacon Hill and vow to advocate for working families across the Commonwealth from the moment I’m elected.”