Majority of Revere City Council Endorses Turco

Special to the Journal

On Thursday, the majority of the Revere City Council endorsed Jeffrey Turco for State Representative, 19th Suffolk District. The seat was vacated by former Speaker of the House Robert DeLeo and following a Special Election victory, Turco is the Democratic Nominee for the March 30th General Election.

Endorsing Revere City Councilors include:

• Jessica Giannino, State Representative 16th Suffolk & Revere At-Large City Councilor

• George J. Rotondo, At-Large

• Gerry Visconti, At-Large

• Joanne McKenna, Ward 1

• Ira Novoselsky, Ward 2

• Arthur F. Guinasso, Ward 3

• Patrick M. Keefe Jr., Ward 4

• John Powers, Ward 5

• Richard Serino, Ward 6

“I was very happy to see that Jeff led the effort in Winthrop to endorse Teamster’s Local 25’s campaign calling on Amazon to end their sub-standard employee policies and compensation,” said Jessica Giannino, State Representative & Revere At-Large City Councilor. “The districts we will hopefully be sharing in a few weeks are comprised of generations of proud and hardworking people. Having a colleague who understands and leads on issues of consequence to us all is important, and Jeff Turco is the clear choice to do just that.”

“Jeff Turco is a compassionate professional,” said George Rotondo, Revere At-Large City Councilor. “Jeff’s campaign demonstrated two things…he cares about people and is not afraid of working hard.”

“I support Jeff Turco for State Representative,” said Gerry Visconti, Revere At-Large City Councilor. “’Family first’ is something Jeff and I feel so strong about. Jeff understands the importance of a strong family foundation. I believe he is the best-equipped candidate to hit the ground running from day one on behalf of the residents of Revere and Winthrop.”

“I had the pleasure of having Jeffrey as my student during his elementary years at the McKinley School in Revere,” Joanne McKenna, Revere Ward 1 City Councilor. “Working alongside Jeffrey has brought me to get to know him as a genuine young man. From this, I am endorsing Jeffrey Turco as the Democratic winner of the 19th Suffolk District.”

“I have known Jeff Turco for many years. He was brought up in Revere and has been helping Revere for many years including as the President of the Revere Beach Partnership,” said Ira Novoselsky, Revere Ward 2 City Councilor. “He has worked in the State House and knows the system. Simply put, he is a good guy looking to help make the District better. I am endorsing Jeff Turco’s candidacy for State Representative in the 19th Suffolk District because his years of experience speak to his ability to do this job, and to do it effectively. Please join me in voting for Jeff Turco on March 30th.”

“Besides being a very good guy, Jeff Turco happens to be a qualified young man aspiring to be a representative of the people,” said Arthur Guinasso, Revere Ward 3 City Councilor. “He has shown his commitment to our community through his many civic endeavors. The people of Revere would be well deserving to have him represent us in the State House along with our colleague Jessica Giannino. What a great pair the two of them will make for the City of Revere.”

“Jeff had the courage to share his personal struggles of families dealing with substance abuse issues,” said Patrick Keefe, Revere Council President & Ward 4 City Councilor. “It’s going to take a leader with courage to ignore the continued stigma and face head on what might be the greatest epidemic that has plagued this region for well over 20 years. If Jeff can take this lead he has my full support.”

“I’m supporting Jeff Turco for State Representative,” said John Powers, Revere Ward 5 City Councilor. “He is the Democratic nominee and I know that because of his 30 years calling Revere home and passion for the City of Revere, he will do an excellent job!”

“As a fellow alumnus of Malden Catholic High School and a member of the Revere City Council, I am proud to endorse Jeffrey Rosario Turco for State Representative for the 19th Suffolk District,” said Ricky Serino, Revere Ward 6 City Councilor. “Having known Jeff for over ten years, I can attest that he is a man of character with a strong work ethic, and he has good morals that are rooted in his ethical convictions. As a devoutly faithful man with a heart of gold, Jeff understands that people in elected office are called to serve the needs of their community, and I have no doubt that he will be a Representative that will be responsive to his constituency and will always be there to help all people in his district.”

“Receiving the support of my colleagues from Revere, a community I called home for over 30 years, is overwhelmingly encouraging,” said Turco. “They know my track record, and that I will always do right by my constituents. I’m looking forward to working alongside them and taking an honest approach to tackling the many issues our District is facing today.”