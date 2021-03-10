Applications Now Being Accepted for Treasurer’s Women in Finance Fellowship

The State Treasurer’s Office of Economic Empowerment is accepting applications for the 2021 Women in Finance Fellowship program. In its fifth year, the initiative places Massachusetts’ female-identifying undergraduate students into financial departments within the State Treasury. The Fellowship did not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This fellowship will provide young women who seek careers in finance, the opportunity to enhance their skills, build confidence and develop relationships with mentors and their peers,” said State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, “By providing firsthand job experience with exposure to financial leaders in both Treasury and throughout the community, we are investing in the future success of our fellows, and also building toward a more gender balanced sector.”

The Women in Finance Fellowship seeks to identify and foster female talent for the financial services industry, build a network and pipeline for women in finance, and advocate for the placement of women in leadership roles. The Fellowship will help recruit, retain, and foster female talent, and promote awareness of the benefits of hiring women at all levels of management. Although the Fellowship will be virtual this year, the Office of Economic Empowerment is incorporating educational sessions throughout the summer with leaders in the industry.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday, March 17. The program launches on June 1, and will conclude on July 30. For more information about the Women in Finance Fellowship or to apply, visit https://www.mass.gov/service-details/what-the-women-in-finance-fellowship-offers.

On her first day in office, Treasurer Goldberg created the Office of Economic Empowerment, led by a deputy treasurer, with the deliberate goal of implementing a range of economic empowerment initiatives that include closing the race and gender wage gap, addressing racial equity, increasing access to financial education, improving college affordability, and investing in STEM careers and education. For more information about OEE visit www.mass.gov/orgs/office-of-economic-empowerment.