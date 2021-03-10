Clark Praises Arrigo for Extraordinary Leadership in Execution of Vaccine Plan

Congresswoman Katherine Clark praised Mayor Brian Arrigo and his staff for their “extraordinary leadership” during a visit last Friday to the city’s vaccination site for seniors at the Rumney Marsh Academy.

Clark walked from table to table at the vaccination clinic held in the school’s gymnasium after meeting earlier with Mayor Arrigo, Revere Supt. of Schools Dr. Dianne Kelly, school personnel, and other city officials.

During a press conference, Clark lauded Arrigo and the city’s public health team, led by Public Health Director Lauren Buck, for its advanced planning of a coronavirus vaccination-distribution plan that has made the vaccine available to eligible residents in Revere.

“The spirit of this city is on full display here today,” said Clark. “I’m just so grateful, Mayor, for your extraordinary leadership that is seen from everyone on your staff and everyone in this city.

Clark told reporters that Revere has been a great example for the Commonwealth and the nation in its vaccination distribution program.

“I think Revere is a great example in having that foresight and putting into place what they needed – those partnerships with community health centers,” said Clark. “All the appointments here today, I believe, are made through the Senior Center with phone calls and backups, that is exactly what I think if the state had been able to do that, we could have gotten vaccines even quicker into the arms with less frustration.”

Arrigo thanked Clark for “all her hard work to advocate on behalf of all of our residents” and her role in securing funds quickly so that Revere could respond to its residents’ needs during the pandemic.

Arrigo said as the city makes significant progress on vaccinations, “it’s important that none of us forget that the virus continues to pose a threat to the progress that we are making and we must remain vigilant.”

Arrigo presented the congresswoman with an official Rumney Marsh Academy facecovering.

“I look forward to wearing that in Washington with great pride,” said Clark, who was elected Assistant Speaker of the 117th Congress by her colleagues in January.

Jeri Bocchino was one of the Revere seniors receiving her second dose of the vaccination. She had a chat with Congresswoman Clark at the clinic.

“She’s a wonderful person who’s doing a great job in Washington,” said Bocchino, who works at Cardsmart. “The clinics have been excellent. Everything went so smoothly with my vaccines. It’s been great.”