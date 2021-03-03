Revere Board of Health Surpasses 3,000 Vaccinations Administered

Effort to vaccinate homebound seniors is underway

Last Thursday the Revere Board of Health announced it has surpassed the milestone of 3,000 COVID-19 vaccinations administered, including through clinics being held at Rumney Marsh Academy, on-site at Revere Housing Authority properties, and in-home visits for homebound residents. The Board of Health will continue its vaccination efforts as vaccine supply allows, and the City expects to share additional vaccination options for the community in the coming days. Residents wishing to learn more about their eligibility for a vaccine and how to make an appointment can call the City’s COVID-19 vaccine hotline at 781-286-8182 or visit www.revere.org/vaccine.

In partnership with Revere Fire and East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, the Revere Board of Health began making house calls to homebound seniors this week to administer the 1st dose of the COVID vaccine. The Board of Health will continue to vaccinate throughout the next week and will continue to plan for further homebound trips in the next several weeks.

As part of the City’s “Reach Every Senior” campaign, volunteers and staff at the COVID-19 vaccine hotline have made contact with more than 1,617 residents over the age of 75, informing them of the vaccination options available to them and assisting them in making an appointment as needed. Of the residents contacted to-date, 69.6% reported already having an appointment, or were assisted in making an appointment.

Since Thursday, February 18th, the Reach Every Senior volunteers have focused on answering inbound calls regarding questions related to appointments. Board of Health members continue to urge residents to sign up for updates in terms of future clinics in the City at www.revere.org/vaccine-signup.