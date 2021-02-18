News

Remembering Billy C

The Revere community was saddened by the loss of former
Boston Red Sox star Billy Conigliaro, who died on Feb. 10.
Billy Conigliaro was the Red Sox first pick in the 1965 Major
League Baseball Draft and later played in a Red Sox outfield
with his brother, Tony Conigliaro, and Carl Yastrzemski
in the late 1960s. In the above photo, Billy Conigliaro (right)
is pictured with his brother, Tony Conigliaro, at Fenway
Park during the 1971 season after Tony became a member
of the California Angels. In the middle of the photo is the
late Revere law enforcement official, Mickey “Say No To
Drugs” Casoli, who was a great friend of the Conigliaro
family.

