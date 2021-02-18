News Remembering Billy C by Journal Staff • February 18, 2021 • 0 Comments The Revere community was saddened by the loss of formerBoston Red Sox star Billy Conigliaro, who died on Feb. 10.Billy Conigliaro was the Red Sox first pick in the 1965 MajorLeague Baseball Draft and later played in a Red Sox outfieldwith his brother, Tony Conigliaro, and Carl Yastrzemskiin the late 1960s. In the above photo, Billy Conigliaro (right)is pictured with his brother, Tony Conigliaro, at FenwayPark during the 1971 season after Tony became a memberof the California Angels. In the middle of the photo is thelate Revere law enforcement official, Mickey “Say No ToDrugs” Casoli, who was a great friend of the Conigliarofamily.