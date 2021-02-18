News Brief

Revere Wellness Team hosts Virtual Social Hour Feb. 22

The Revere Wellness Team will host a “Meet Your Neighbors” Virtual Social Hour on Monday, Feb. 22, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Ralph DeCicco of the Wellness team, also the city’s ADA Coordinator, said the event “is a chance to meet your neighbors (virtually) and win prizes while having fun.”

Revere Wellness is “a team of city staff, residents and volunteers who believe that when neighbors know each other, we can make our city better.”

Residents can register for the event by emailing the Revere Wellness Team at [email protected]

Revere residents recognized at BSU

These residents of Revere, Nicholas Napolitano, Vanessa Puopolo and Erin Zibell, were named to the fall semester dean’s list at Bridgewater State University. The dean’s list at BSU, published at the end of each semester, honors academic achievement of full-time, degree-seeking undergraduate students. A 3.3 grade-point average for the semester is required with a minimum of 12 credits earned and no grades of incomplete.

ON HONOR ROLL AT ARLINGTON CATHOLIC HIGH

The following Revere residents were named to the second quarter Honor Roll at Arlington Catholic High School:

Madison Donati

William Forcellati

Dante Leone

Nolan Mallett

Nicholas Simpson