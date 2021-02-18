As disasters continue during pandemic – Red Cross needs volunteers

Home fires continue to keep Red Cross volunteers responding to disaster across Massachusetts, including three fires in the past 48 hours that displaced nearly 100 people.

Fires in Boxborough, Mattapan, Revere and Lowell each displaced more than 30 people in multi-unit buildings. Red Cross volunteers are responding to these fires virtually; with contact information from local fire departments, they assist residents through phone calls and video conferencing to help them on the road to recovery after life altering home fires.

The need for volunteers is constant. Red Cross volunteers help people recover from disasters, assist at local blood drives, provide mental health counselling to people recovering from disasters, assist members of the military along with their families, and provide training to people learning first aid and basic life support.

“Volunteers represent more than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce and make our humanitarian mission possible,” said Ryan Avery, senior disaster program manager for Massachusetts. “During the coronavirus pandemic, families continue to depend on local Red Cross volunteers every day. This year please consider volunteering with the Red Cross to support your neighbors in need and help us ensure no one faces life’s emergencies alone.”

Those interested in becoming a volunteer can visit redcross.org/volunteer. There they can find local opportunities to help people in need right here in Massachusetts. A Red Cross volunteer recruiter will speak with people over the phone to find something not only interesting but fulfilling.