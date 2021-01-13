Council Honors Retiring Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo

The City Council approved a motion by Ward 3 Councilor Arthur Guinasso honoring retiring Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo with a Certificate of Merit for his many years of dedicated public service to the residents of Revere and the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

DeLeo retired after representing the Revere/Winthrop district in the House of Representatives. He served 12 years as the Speaker of the House, making him the longest-serving Speaker in the history of the Commonwealth.

Said Guinasso, “It is with the greatest honor that I make this motion. He not only is a great public servant, but he’s a great friend to many of us. And for individual to serve 30 years with the House of Representatives and representing our great city in the fashion that he has done – he’s treated Revere as if he lived here. He was dedicated to Revere and had his place of business in Revere. He really did an unbelievable representation for our people in our city.

“And to furthermore advance to be Speaker for 12 years, to serve not only the people of our district, but to serve the Commonwealth – we, as a neighboring city – what better could you ask for, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He was just tremendous. This is an opportunity to recognize an individual who served our community and he’s very much deserving of this Certificate of Merit honoring him,” concluded Guinasso.