Galvin Lists Dates for Special House of Representatives Contest

Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin has issued a calendar of deadlines for a Special State Primary on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 and especial election to be held on March 30, 2021 in the Nineteenth Middlesex Representative District to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of former Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo.

No-excuse voting by mail will be available for both the special state primary and the special state election. Information on voting by mail is available at www.MailMyBallotMA.com.

The deadline for submitting nomination papers to the local registrars of voters is January 19th, while the last day to file certified nomination papers with the Secretary of the Commonwealth is January 26th. Nominations for the House of Representatives require a minimum of 150 certified signatures.

Nomination papers will be available at the Elections Division at One Ashburton Place in Boston, as well as the Winthrop Town Clerk’s office and the Revere Elections Department.

The Nineteenth Suffolk District consists of Revere’s Ward 1, Precincts 1 and 2; Ward 2; Ward 3, Precincts 2 and 3; and Ward 5, as well as the entire Town of Winthrop.