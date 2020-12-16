Thank You, Gov. Baker

We’d like to take a moment to express our appreciation to Gov. Charlie Baker, who has demonstrated incredible leadership during the past nine months of a crisis that is unprecedented in our state’s history.

Day-after-day, Gov. Baker has confronted a deadly pandemic and an economic collapse (not to mention a dangerous president from his own party) with a degree of intelligence, competence, and assuredness that is unmatched by any governor in the country.

Massachusetts has been very fortunate to have Charlie Baker’s steady hand at the tiller of our ship-of-state during this stormy period. And (to extend the metaphor), although we know there are still some rough seas ahead, thanks to Gov. Baker’s helmsmanship, we can see clearing skies on the horizon.