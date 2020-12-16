Stop & Shop Celebrates Grand Reopening of Revere Store on Squire Road

Stop & Shop, a neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, has unveiled a newly remodeled store in Revere, located at 540 Squire Road. Stop & Shop is elevating the grocery experience by delivering more fresh, healthy and convenient food options that help make grocery shopping easier for local customers.

The new features include an updated deli department with grab-and-go sliced meats and cheeses, more fresh prepared options, a remodeled bakery department offering fresh desserts as well as displays of sale items at the end of aisles to make it easier to find great values.

“We’re excited to offer a convenient in-store experience with more grab-and-go meal solutions for our customers in the Revere area,” shares Michael Linder, Store Manager of the Revere Stop & Shop on Squire Road. “We are also proud to partner with the First Congregational Church Food Pantry in honor of our grand reopening to assist more families in need, especially during the holiday season.”

Customers who visit the store during the Grand Reopening weekend beginning on Friday, December 11, may enjoy giveaways and samples including a pre-packaged slice of celebratory cake to take home and holiday activity books for children. To mark the special occasion, “Build Your Own Pizza” giveaways are also being provided to customers, while supplies last, which include pizza dough, shredded cheese, marinara sauce and pizza cutters.

To celebrate Stop & Shop’s commitment to the community, the store will be donating $1,000 in cash and $500 in product to the First Congregational Church Food Pantry, which is an emergency food provider for more than 900 local families burdened by hunger.

The store has also added a new wareroom to support home delivery demand, which is scheduled to begin fulfilling orders next week. The wareroom is an e-commerce fulfillment center, which is attached to the brick and mortar store and features manual order picking and packing. The wareroom will create 115 new positions, with job opportunities still available for home delivery drivers, personal shoppers and night crew clerks. Interested applicants can apply online at https://stopandshop.reidsystems.com.

The Revere store continues to offer Same Day Pickup, providing local customers with a faster and more convenient way to shop with pickup available in as little as four hours. Customers can now place an order on the Stop & Shop® mobile app, or visit www.stopandshop.com, click on “Order Online” and select “Pickup” at the Revere store, head to the store, and have a Stop & Shop associate load their groceries right into their car. Customers new to Pickup can receive the service free for 90 days by entering SSFREEPICKUP at checkout*.

*Minimum purchase required. The Online Pickup fee is waived on the first order and then on all subsequent orders of $30 or more if placed within 90 days of the first order. Valid for first-time residential customers only in select zip codes. Offer excludes alcoholic beverages, gift cards, postage stamps and any other purchases prohibited by law. Offer not transferable. Limit 1 per household. Enter code at first order checkout. Not valid with any other offer. Expires 12/31/2021.

A neighborhood grocer for more than 100 years, today’s Stop & Shop is refreshed, reenergized and inspired, delivering new conveniences for customers. Committed to helping its communities enjoy better food and better lives, Stop & Shop has a longstanding history of giving back to the neighborhoods it serves with a focus on fighting hunger and pediatric cancer care and research. The Stop & Shop Supermarket Company LLC is an Ahold Delhaize USA Company and employs 58,000 associates and operates over 400 stores throughout Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New York and New Jersey. To learn more about Stop & Shop, visit stopandshop.com.