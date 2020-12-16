Rep.-Elect Giannino Will Seek Position on Comm. On Public Safety

State Rep.-Elect Jessica Giannino is continuing preparations for her entry into the Mass. House of Representatives in January.

Giannino was elected Nov. 3 to succeed Rep. RoseLee Vincent in the Sixteenth Suffolk District seat that includes Revere, Chelsea, and Saugus. Speaker of the House Robert A. DeLeo also represents Revere and all of Winthrop in the House.

“From now until I take office in January I’ll be continuing to connect with constituents and strengthen my relationships with organizations whose members reside or work in the Sixteenth Suffolk District,” said Giannino. “For the most part, this means lots of Zoom calls!”

Giannino told the Revere Journal that she will seek membership on the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

“Tensions are high right now across the board. I can assure you that especially during these times we are relying heavily on police, fire, municipal, and regional emergency officials,” said Giannino. “My father [Chris Giannino] is a Sergeant with the Revere Police Department, so it’s important to me on a personal level that we get things right. That is why I will seek to be a member of the Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Giannino said she is proud of the fact that she is one of seven newly elected female members to the House and will be a part of the largest delegation of female office holders in the state’s history.

“Being one of the seven newly elected female members of the House of Representatives and part of the largest representation of women in the history of state government is an incredible honor,” said Giannino. “Tens of thousands of men have served in the Legislature, but that wasn’t proper representation of the State’s population. Women are set to hold a record-high of 31 percent of legislative seats and I couldn’t be more proud of the forward-thinking voters in the Commonwealth,” she said.

Giannino said the inauguration ceremony will be held in Boston, but it will have limited attendance. Joann Giannino, Jessica’s grandmother and manager of her successful campaigns for public office, will not attend the ceremony.

“I do expect to be sworn in at the State House with a very limited audience due to restrictions put in place surrounding the coronavirus,” said Giannino. “I value my family’s safety above all, so unfortunately my grandmother will not be in attendance, but we will celebrate in our own fashion. It certainly won’t be what I initially expected but that’s okay – I’m more concerned about getting to work.”