Kingston Serves the Revere Community in Many Ways

By Melissa Moore-Randall

Situated in the basement of Revere City Hall, a small office serves as a valuable part of the Revere community.

The Revere Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union has been serving the Revere community for the last 58 years. For the last 20 years, Manager John Kingston, has been an integral part of the Credit Union. “We have almost all of the bells and whistles of larger financial institutions while doing our best to keep that small feeling where we do know our members personally.”

Kingston, a lifelong Revere resident and staunch supporter of Revere Public Schools, started his tenure at the Credit Union as a manager trainee after years of working in retail. “I have met a lot of great people and have enjoyed watching the credit union grow.

“I am very proud of the High School office which helps students and staff with their banking needs and helps with financial literacy at the schools. I have been the Manager for the last 12 years. About seven years ago, we added checking accounts, debit cards, home equity loans, virtual banking and our mobile app.

“We were fortunate to receive some grant funding for many of these projects. These projects and the High School office have really helped us to grow and be relevant today.”

In addition to his work at the Credit Union, Kingston is deeply vested in the Revere Public Schools. His father was a principal for over 30 years, his brother Chris, is a teacher at Revere High School, and his daughter, Jennifer, is a 4th grade teacher at the A.C. Whelan School.

“Many summer mornings, my older brother and I would be taken to school to help my Dad in unloading supplies delivered over the summer and help to get the school ready for the new year.”

He loved his school and wanted his students to have the best their small building could provide. They had no gym and not a lot of amenities, but if you talk to people who attended the C. M. Barrows School, they have very fond memories of it and of my Dad.

“Education was important in our home and doing your best at whatever you did was not only encouraged but demanded. My father taught my daughter to read at a very early age. He would spend hours with his grandchildren teaching them at home, and Jenn was reading at the age of 4.

Although her Papa didn’t live to see her graduate from college or to see her begin her teaching career, he would be very proud of her. He saw her interact with kids and said she had the gift of teaching.”

Both of Kingston’s children graduated from Revere Public Schools. In addition to Jennifer, his son, Jeffrey is a graduate of UMass-Dartmouth where he earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice and hopes to be a police officer someday.

Kingston, a self-proclaimed PTA Dad, spent many years volunteering at the Lincoln School. “Even after my kids left the school, I continued to volunteer there as my brother and many friends taught there. I helped direct traffic inside the circular drive making sure kids were safe once they stepped on the school grounds.”

In addition to education, Kingston saw the enormous value of sports and began to volunteer and work Revere High athletic events. Kingston started working RHS football games about 16 years ago with his primary job being doing the yardage markers on the sidelines. He also began volunteering at High School basketball games keeping statistics.

After Coach Blasi retired from operating the clock, Kingston has now become a staple behind the scorer’s table at RHS home basketball games and also is the clock operator for RHS hockey games. “I enjoy high school athletics. I am very happy to be a part of high school sports. I am fortunate to have the best seat in the house during these events.”