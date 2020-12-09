Owners of China Roma to be Honored by Council

The City Council will honor Paul and RoseAnne Musto, owners of the China Roma Restaurant, with a certificate of appreciation on the occasion of their retirement.

Council President Patrick Keefe and Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino made the motion stating, “For 65 years, the Musto family has owned and operated China Roma, a staple on Broadway and in our community, and has employed many Revere residents over the last nearly seven decades.”

The Council will officially present the certificate to the Musto family at an upcoming meeting.