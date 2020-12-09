Arlington Police Arrests Everett Man for Allegedly Stealing Packages

Arlington Police Chief Julie Flaherty reports that the Arlington Police Department arrested an Everett man who allegedly stole packages from several addresses there.

Patrick McLaughlin, 37, of Everett was charged with:

• OUI Drugs

• Receiving Stolen Property Over $1,200, Subsequent Offense (Two Counts)

• Receiving Stolen Property Under $1,200, Subsequent Offense (32 Counts)

On Saturday, Dec. 5 at approximately 2 p.m., officers responded to the area of Stowecroft Road and Columbia Road in Arlington to investigate a suspicious person in a motor vehicle.

Through the subsequent investigation, the operator, identified as McLaughlin, was determined to be under the influence of drugs and was placed under arrest for operating under the influence.

While speaking with McLaughlin, officers observed several Amazon packages inside the vehicle that appeared to be mostly sealed and have different names on the address labels.

During their search of the vehicle, officers found both opened and unopened packages containing a variety of merchandise from several different addresses in Woburn and Revere. A total of 19 Amazon packages were found in the vehicle. Inside the trunk of the vehicle, officers found many bags of clothing. A black BB gun was also found inside the vehicle.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.