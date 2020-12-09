Council Approves Mayoral Appointments to City Boards

The Revere City Council unanimously approved Mayor Brian Arrigo’s appointments to various city boards at the Council meeting Monday night.

Following are the appointments:

• Elle Baker to the Historical Commission

• Cathy Penn to the Planning Board

• Fatou Drammeh to the Revere Housing Authority

• Brian Vesce, Asmaa Abou-Fouda, and Jason Barone-Cichocki to the Disability Commission

• Dr. Toby Pearlstein and Stephanie Carvalho to the Library Board of Trustees

• Deborah Guimaraes, Brendan O’Brien, Catherine Daze, Quin Li, and Yesenia Arango to the Cultural Council