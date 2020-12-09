Avid Hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere Opens

The 104-room avid hotel Boston Logan Airport – Revere opened to guests on Nov. 25 at 405 American Legion Highway, former site of Revere Car Wash.

“We’re very excited to be in Revere,” said

avid Sales Manager Christine McCaslin.

Guests have been booking their reservations for rooms that have standard, one-king and two-queen beds. Each room has a 55-inch television that also allows you to stream from your phone. Small refrigerators are available upon request.

“Our bedrooms do not have any bulky furniture in them so it makes the room look bigger,” said McCaslin. “Our rooms are specifically designed for sound sleep, with black-out roller shades, premium linens and purposeful design decisions to help reduce noise.”

The hotel, which has a color scheme of red and blue, has an open lobby where continental breakfast is served during a guest’s stay. There is a lounge area with a couch and three televisions. A 24-hour marketplace serves drinks and snacks along with small amenities. There is also a 24-hour bean-to-cup coffee machine.

“The machine grinds the coffee beans and makes you a fresh cup of coffee in 45 seconds,” said McCaslin.

Clean Means Clean

Everything in the rooms has been cleaned using avid’s 50-point checklist and backed by the avid Guarantee ensuring that everything with a guest’s stay is “just right.”

Bernie Auch is the general manager of the new hotel. The hotel has hired 13 employees.

The avid hotel is the under the umbrella of the Intercontinental Hotels Group. The avid hotel in Revere is the first one in the brand to open in the Northeast.

The hotel has a complimentary shuttle service to and from Logan Airport and to locations within a three-mile radius of the hotel.