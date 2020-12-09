Rep.-Elect Giannino Appoints of Serino as Legislative Aide

State Representative-Elect Jessica Giannino announced the appointment of Richard J. Serino as her legislative aide.

“As I transition into the role of State Representative, I am thrilled to announce Richard J. Serino will be serving as my State House aide on Beacon Hill. Having served for nearly seven years as the aide for Representative Vincent, Ricky has a vast amount of institutional knowledge, as well as deep knowledge of the district, that will allow for a seamless transition in the office of the State Representative for the Sixteenth Suffolk District,” said Representative-Elect Giannino (D-Revere). “I am confident that with Ricky reprising his role in my office, we will no doubt hit the ground running on January 6th to serve the people of Revere, Chelsea and Saugus.”

The duties of a legislative aide include wide spectrum of responsibilities. From tracking the representative’s legislative and budgetary priorities to researching legislative issues in order to brief the representative on matters pending before the House to helping constituents navigate the vast web of state government, with nearly seven years of experience, Serino has had a stellar reputation for always dealing with issues promptly and efficiently.

“I am incredibly humbled and honored that Representative-Elect Giannino has appointed me to this role, and has given me this opportunity to continue the great work the office of the State Representative for Revere, Chelsea and Saugus performs,” said Richard Serino. “Continuity, especially in the midst of the COVID pandemic, is a very positive thing, and remaining onboard will mean that come January 6th, it will be business as usual without constituent cases or projects getting lost in the transition. I am excited for this next chapter working on Team Giannino.”