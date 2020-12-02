MBTA Transit Police to Offer Facemasks to Riders in Effort to Stop the Spread

The MBTA has announced that Transit Police officers will be offering facemasks to transit riders in need of a face covering. This effort is part of the T’s Ride Safer campaign to educate riders and shift behavior to the new way of riding on the T during the pandemic.

Boston-based New Balance recently provided the MBTA with 100,000 of the athletic brand’s general-use facemasks for riders.

“Transit Police are happy to have the resources available to assist passengers in need of a face covering,” said MBTA Transit Police Chief Kenneth Green. “As our region enters a second phase of the pandemic, it is more important now to be properly wearing a face covering when you are outside the confines of your home, and especially while you are traveling on public transit.”

“Wearing a face covering is one of the most effective ways to combat the virus, and we appreciate the help of Transit Police in offering face masks to our riders,” said MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak. “I’d like to again thank New Balance for their contribution and promoting public health on transit. Ride Safer is a shared responsibility between the MBTA and our riding public, and we ask that riders do their part by wearing face coverings while within the MBTA system and distancing while on public transit.”

On Nov. 2, the Baker-Polito Administration strengthened its Executive Order requiring people to wear face coverings in public places to require anyone older than 5 years of age to wear a face covering in public, including public transit, regardless of their distance from others.

The revised Executive Order authorizes Transit Police to enforce the order onboard MBTA vehicles and within the system by issuing a civil fine up to $300 per violation.

Ride Safer consists of three components: providing face masks to riders in need at key stations during peak travel times; signage and messaging to promote the importance of keeping a safe distance and wearing face coverings while on the T; and the Ride Safer webpage at mbta.com/RideSafer that provides travel tips and a behind-the-scenes look at the MBTA’s expanded efforts to clean and disinfect stations and vehicles.

Joining Transit Police in offering face masks to riders are Transit Ambassadors and MBTA Customer Service Agents. Facemasks are now available from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday at Charles/MGH, Downtown Crossing, Forest Hills, Hynes Convention Center, Maverick, Orient Heights, Park Street, and Quincy Center stations.

For more information, visit mbta.com/RideSafer or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, or Instagram @theMBTA.