Entertainer Jimmy Celona Sings with his Supper at the VFW Joseph L Mottola Post #4524

As we all know by now Covid-19 has taken a toll on all of us, it has forced a lot of us to take up new careers, get pets, or start new hobbies. Local entertainer Jimmy Celona was out most nights entertaining crowds with dinner shows and local entertainment venues, well we all know how the night club and large venues events has gone. This caused Celona to look back into his past, as a chef and offer his talents in cooking, along with his daughter, Meghan, who is an RHS graduate and also has a degree as a chef and is a licensed IV Nurse at the Beth Israel Hospital in Boston. Jimmy Celona was born in East Boston, and now resides in Revere with his wife Loreena and family. Celona has been in the entertainment business for over 40 years, starting on Revere Beach and covering Las Vegas, Reno, and everything in between. He is now covering all local areas, Revere, East Boston, Topsfield, and all surrounding communities. His tribute shows feature all the greats, Sinatra, Engelbert Humperdink, Tom Jones, Roy Oberon and many more, all this being on hold caused Jimmy and Meghan to offer their services to Celona’s other life. The other life is a US Army Veteran, who served in Germany and is a life member of the Revere VFW Mottola Post.

Celona’s service to his country, continues as service to help his comrades in arms. Jimmy and Meghan’s services are helping the post stay open for the members, why? Because of the state mandate that venues without full service of food can not be open. So here we are, two chefs who want to work and help veterans and a need to stay open for the post to survive for it’s members, a perfect match. There is now a full menu of food offered to all that want to stop by. The Joseph L. Mottola Post/aka Casa Lucia at 61 Lucia Ave in Revere has opened its doors to all. Starting on Friday’s at 3pm til 9pm, Saturdays from 11am – 5pm and Sundays from 1pm -6pm, and premade meals are offered during the week. It is a complete menu, featuring pork chops, tripe, seafood specials, and a very popular sandwich called “the MEG”, which is a chicken cutlet with mozzarella cheese red peppers on fresh Italian bread. Italian Wedding soup is freshly prepared and served piping hot. The menu includes the staples too, burgers, hot dogs, fries and other comfort foods for everyone’s taste.

The next step in the near future for Celona, is that his tribute shows will be at the Casa Lucia, featuring all your favorite hits from entertainers from the past, Neil Diamond and Elvis to name a few. These shows will be limited for social distancing purposes and your safety and will include a delicious buffett and dancing music by local DJ Mike DeloRusso. Check local listings in the coming months for a schedule as allowed or call Meg, 781-241-3301 for more information for shows and meals.

Jimmy Celona and his daughter Meghan have taken the Corna Virus by the horns and turned it around for the good of our veterans, stepping up to make a difference with food and song. It’s this kind of determination and American get up and go that makes a difference in all of our lives. Stop by 61 Lucia Avenue (member entrance , left of main doors) for a great lunch or supper, and who knows you might get a song or two for dessert.