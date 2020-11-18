Revere Awarded $66,900 to Fund Transportation Services

House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo announced that MassDevelopment in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) awarded the City of Revere $66,900 to a fund program that provides transportation of and deliveries of goods to vulnerable populations during the pandemic. The grant will fund a program with Patriot’s Taxi and HBSS Connect Corp. for deliveries of prescriptions, meals, food pantry items, groceries – including deliveries of Revere Farmer’s Market CFA boxes – or other essential items. The grant will also supply non-COVID-related, non-emergency medical transportation for those in need as well as transportation services for the homeless and essential workers.

“The House is proud that the action it took in 2016 has resulted in the creation of this critical program, which provides relief to the most vulnerable members of our community during the pandemic,” said Speaker DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “This program will help protect the health and well-being of residents across Revere by providing food and transportation services to seniors, essential workers and low-income families.”

“This funding is another opportunity for the city of Revere to be stronger together on the path towards health and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Senator Joe Boncore (D-Winthrop). “Through this program, our community is supported by both serving our most vulnerable neighbors and contributing to small businesses.”

“During this difficult time in the midst of the COVID pandemic, I am proud that as a result of actions by the House, MassDevelopment and the MAPC have been able to team up to provide this valuable tool which can be used to help our most vulnerable,” said Representative RoseLee Vincent (D-Revere). “I thank these organizations, and I am thrilled that residents of Revere will be able to benefit from it.”

The program receives its funding through the Transportation Infrastructure Enhancement Trust Fund, which was created by An Act Regulating Transportation Network Companies passed by the Legislature in 2016. MassDevelopment has designated a portion of the fund for financial assistance to small businesses operating in the taxicab, livery, or hackney industries to address the urgent needs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.