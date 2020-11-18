‘Corner Reunion’ at DeMaino’s is Canceled

The always well-attended and well-enjoyed “Corner Reunion” – held on the Monday before Thanksgiving at DeMaino’s Restaurant – has been canceled, owner Lenny DeMaino told the Revere Journal.

The fun-filled event annually draws a capacity crowd to the popular Italian restaurant, bringing together past and current Revere residents who gathered and socialized after school at the corner of Revere Street and Broadway. There were cafes, restaurants, markets, food stores, and billiards parlors at the famous corner where lifelong friendships were first built.

DeMaino said the state’s current guidelines due to COVID-19 were the reason for the cancellation.

“We would have had too many people attending the reunion,” said DeMaino, one of the former illustrious cornermen. “We would only have been able to admit 25 people. We usually have 100 people every year. We’re erring on the side of caution. I’m disappointed and I think everybody is going to be disappointed. It’s a different year this year.”

The reunion is always a much-anticipated event on Revere’s social calendar. Not only do guests have the opportunity to reminisce with friends they’ve known since childhood, but they get to enjoy Lenny DeMaino’s incredible buffet that includes his delicious Italian specialties, not to mention the fabulous salad, rolls and butter, and Italian pastries.

DeMaino’s Restaurant is open for fine Italian dining at 14 Malden St., not far from “The Corner.”