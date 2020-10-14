News Briefs

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk set for oct. 18

For the 25th year, House Speaker Robert A. DeLeo will serve as the Grand Marshal this week in the annual Making Strides Against Brest Cancer Walk – held this year as a rolling rally at Patriot Place in Foxboro on Sunday, Oct. 18.

“This is the 25th year I am participating in this event, which is a rite of fall for me personally,” said Speaker DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “I am grateful to all the survivors, family members, and friends from Winthrop and Revere who participate in this event each year. The House has a long-standing commitment to protecting public health. I’m proud that we passed legislation to ban all flavored tobacco products and to tax vaping products in an effort to protect youth from the harmful effects of tobacco use. This legislation save lives.”

Women’s Health Forum Cancelled

Due to the COVID pandemic, House Speaker Robert DeLeo’s Annual Women’s Health Forum has been cancelled.

“It’s more important now than ever that we get our flu shots and keep up with our annual health appointments,” said Speaker DeLeo (D-Winthrop). “The Annual Women’s Health Forum is usually a time for the community to gather and to focus on issues relating to women’s health, so I want to take this opportunity to remind everyone to get their flu shots and to check that their health screenings are up to date.”