ConsComm Approves Request from POPYC

The Revere Conservation Commission held its monthly meeting on Oct. 7 and approved several items on the agenda.

The major request brought before the commission was the petition by the Point of Pines Yacht Club (POPYC) to repair, and then place, approximately 15 of its docks on the nearby dune grass.

Jay Bolton, who spoke on behalf of the yacht club, noted that this is the same process as last year and that an additional four docks are to be placed next to the yacht club’s building. He noted that all of the vegetation recovered for the spring and summer and that this is now the dormant season for the grass.

Bolton said that the club is making the request because the neighbors near the club do not want to see the docks stacked too high during the winter months.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers said that the yacht club is both a good neighbor and has been helpful to the City of Revere. Powers noted the club has allowed its facilities to be used as a polling place and that the Revere police and fire rescue boats are docked at the club.

“I would like to see a meeting in the spring with the neighbors, the Conservation Commission, and members of the yacht club to see what can be done on matters like this,” Powers said.

“Let’s figure it all out then and keep everyone happy,” Conservation Commission chairperson Nick Moulaison said. “The best option is to let them do it and if the grass does not grow back, then they will have to pay to replace it. We should plan for a meeting in the spring.”

The motion was passed with a negative determination, which is a finding that the local conservation commission has decided that the proposed work is not subject to the Massachusetts Wetlands Protection Act (WPA) and therefore can proceed without additional approvals from the commission, and a proviso that the yacht club must restore the grass if it does not grow back.

In another matter, the commission approved the installation of a new, 12-inch drain and a four-foot catch basin on Alden Avenue at Rice Ave. The project is being overseen by CDM Smith of Boston. Adrien Fleury of CDM Smith told the commissioners that presently there are 28 private properties that are illegally connected to the existing pipe. He said that usage of the pipe must be discontinued because the overflow water is being discharged in violation of state and federal law. The new, 12-inch pipe will be connected to the city drain and excess water will be discharged properly.

Ward 5 Councillor John Powers noted that this situation has existed for a number of years and in that time the basements in almost all of the homes were kept dry when there was danger of flooding, which was a major concern from present homeowners about the new project.

Fleury assured Powers that this new drain will be more than able to handle the water flow from private pumps when the need arises and will discharge the water pursuant to state and federal mandates.

The motion to issue the order was passed unanimously.

The commission gave the green light to Innovative Mosquito Control to start spraying the marshland along the North Shore Road Rear area in an effort to kill the non-indigenous phragmites that are overtaking the native plant life in the marsh. There are about four acres that will be sprayed.

The motion was passed unanimously with a negative determination.

Rick Salvo of Engineering Alliance appeared before the commission to seek permission to demolish and then rebuild a retaining wall 23 feet closer to the limit line of the marsh.

The location of the work is listed at 320 Charger Street. Salvo noted that most of the vegetation in the area is non-indigenous. After the work is completed, there will be 177 new, indigenous plantings that could be started as early as this fall, but definitely by spring. It is estimated that it will take 60 days for the project. The commissioners approved the request.

The next meeting is scheduled for November 4. A major item on the agenda will be the hearing on the Amazon parking lot on American Legion Highway and the fate of the mature trees that are on the site.