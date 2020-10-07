Chelsea Curves Look-Ahead Through Oct. 17

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

• Route 1 Northbound : Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.)

• Route 1 Southbound : Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.) After the Carter Street off ramp, the South Bound lanes are split with a work zone in the middle. Traffic can travel in either side of the work zone.

* Lane Reductions on Route 1 : Full Lane Closure of Route 1 Southbound: From Monday, 9/28 through Friday, 10/9, there will be full overnight closures of Route 1 Southbound (towards Boston) from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. From 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. there will be two southbound lanes available. To continue southbound during the closures, exit Route 1 at Carter Street, take Carter Street to Everett Avenue, turn left on Everett Avenue, and then turn right onto the Everett Avenue on-ramp and rejoin Route 1 south.

Local Street Closures

•Arlington Street will be temporarily closed on Saturday, 10/3 and Tuesday 10/6 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

•Fifth Street will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, 10/7 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

•Carter Street will be temporarily closed on Wednesday, 10/7 and Thursday, 10/8 during the nighttime (7 p.m. – 7 a.m.). Carter Street will also be closed on Monday, 10/5, Tuesday, 10/6, Friday, 10/9, Tuesday 10/13, and Wednesday 10/14 during the daytime (7 a.m. – 3 p.m.).

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.).

Description of Scheduled Work

• Route 1 Northbound : Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. We will continue to remove bridge deck and install new bridge deck through the Chelsea Curves.

• Route 1 Southbound : Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

• Underneath Route 1 : Repair and paint steel, mill and repair deck, installation and bolting of diaphragm, installation of seal joints, installation of curb, driveway, and wheelchair ramps.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.

The contractors are coordinating with local event organizers and police to provide awareness and manage traffic during events. For your awareness, there will be no events at the TD Garden during this look ahead schedule.