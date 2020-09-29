News Briefs

Mass. Nurses Endorse Revere Jessica Giannino for State Rep.

On Monday, the Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA) endorsed Revere City Councilor At-Large Jessica Giannino for State Representative, 16thSuffolk District. Giannino has been a member of the Revere City Council since elected in 2012 and had quite the victory over her opponent in the Democratic Primary Election earlier this month.

“The Massachusetts Nurses Association is proud to support Jessica Giannino as she campaigns for State Representative,” said MNA President Donna Kelly-Williams. “Her undeniable commitment to keep neighborhoods healthy and safe with a focus on the environment and labor rights line up with the priorities that drive our nurses at the bedside and in their communities. We look forward to working alongside her on Beacon Hill.”

The MNA is the largest union and professional association of registered nurses and health professionals in the Commonwealth, and the third largest in the nation, representing more than 23,000 members working in 85 health care facilities, including 51 acute care hospitals, as well as a growing number of nurses and health professionals working in schools, visiting nurse associations, public health departments and state agencies.

“Now more than ever our nurses need legislators in the State House that they can rely on, just as we constantly rely on them” said Councilor Giannino. “Coming from a family of public servants, I wholeheartedly support hazard pay for frontline first responders and essential staff. I’m honored to have the Mass Nurses endorsement and I’m prepared to advocate for them any way I can.”

Jessica began her career in politics as a City Councilor At-Large for the City of Revere in 2012. In that time, she has worked on countless issues that impact the daily lives of the citizens of Revere, as well as ordinances that will impact generations to follow. In 2013 her inclusive style and strong leadership qualities prompted her colleagues to elect her Vice President of the Council. In 2016 and 2018, Jessica had the honor of serving as City Council President. During that time, she worked to ensure the agenda maintained a balance between protecting and growing the city’s economic base, without compromising the quality of city services to residents. Jessica believes it is her responsibility to ensure that Revere’s government is accountable to the people, financially responsible and forward thinking.

MVES Offers Telephone Counseling During Medicare Open Enrollment

If you have a Medicare Prescription Drug Plan or a Medicare Advantage Plan (HMO, PPO), you will be receiving or should have received information from your plan regarding open enrollment. This information explains changes in your plan for 2021.

During Medicare Open Enrollment (October 15 to December 7, 2020), you will have a chance to CHANGE your plan for next year.

Trained SHINE Counselors can help you understand your plan, changes and options you may have. SHINE counselors offer free, confidential counseling on all aspects of Medicare and related health insurance programs.

Call 781-388-4845 to schedule a phone consultation appointment. Due to COVID-19, counselors will only be available for remote counseling over the phone. There will be no in-person consultations this year. It is important to have your Medicare and insurance cards along with a complete list of your medications when speaking to the SHINE counselor. Call early to get a SHINE appointment during Open Enrollment.

Mystic Valley Elder Services (MVES) SHINE program serves older adults in the communities of Chelsea, Danvers, Everett, Lynn, Lynnfield, Malden, Marblehead, Medford, Melrose, Middleton, Nahant, North Reading, Peabody, Reading, Revere, Salem, Saugus, Stoneham, Swampscott, Wakefield and Winthrop.

MVES Urges You to Get Your Flu Shot Early this Year Especially with COVID-19 Still Present

With the flu preparing to settle in for the fall and winter, it is crucial you take proactive steps against the flu. Public health officials are urging Americans, especially older adults, to get their seasonal flu vaccine early this year, especially with the COVID-19 Pandemic still in existence. Those over 65 years of age are more susceptible to both the flu and COVID-19. Both diseases prompt an inflammatory response in individuals and people with underlying health conditions, such as coronary artery disease, are already at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC. It’s more important than ever to get a flu shot this fall — and the sooner the better.

Annual flu vaccinations are important to older adults. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 34,000 people died from the flu last year, down from 62,000 the previous year, and the vast majority of these flu deaths were people over age 65.

Influenza is a respiratory infection that can cause serious complications, particularly to young children, older adults and people with certain medical conditions. In the U.S., influenza is the cause of about 114,000 hospitalizations each year. The ideal time frame for getting a flu shot is during the months of October and November, but you’re encouraged to take action as soon as possible even getting it this month.

People who are over the age of 65 are at a higher risk of developing complications resulting from the flu than younger, healthy adults. The human immune defenses become weaker with age, so influenza can be a very serious disease for people 65 and older. Older adults with conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease, and kidney disease are at high risk and need to get a flu vaccine. In addition, people who are active and healthy can benefit from the protection the flu vaccine offers.

People of all ages should pay particular attention to their level of exposure to a number of germs and viruses: Here are some tips:

• Be aware of those you come into contact with—avoid others who are sick

• Be aware of the multitude of surfaces you touch on a daily basis.

• Wash your hands frequently.

• Carry small bottles of antiseptic hand gel.

• Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze.

People worry about possible side effects but the flu shot’s benefits heavily outweigh the side effects. Most people experience nothing more than a little soreness in the arm after being vaccinated. Other mild problems could include fever or aches, which disappear within a few days.

Anyone with a severe egg allergy should not get the vaccine because the vaccine virus is grown in eggs. People who are currently ill or just recovering from an illness should consult their physician before arranging to be vaccinated. In most instances, they may be advised to wait until they are completely recovered.

The vaccine usually protects most people from the flu, however, sometimes a person who receives the flu vaccine can get the virus, but it will frequently be milder than without the vaccine. The flu vaccine will not protect you from other viruses that sometimes feel like the flu.

If you have not set up an appointment to get your flu shot, please reach out to your healthcare provider. Flu vaccines are covered by insurance.

Information partially provided by the Mayo Clinic.