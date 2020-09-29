City Launches Shared Streets Pilot to Boost Economic Activity, Recovery Throughout City

The City of Revere launched a Shared Streets pilot program to promote economic activity and recovery within Revere’s main business districts — Beachmont, Broadway and Shirley Avenue — in response to the economic downturn and restricted dining limits resulting from COVID-19.

The Office of Planning & Economic Development has been awarded a “Shared Street Grant” from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) and has used the funds to purchase outdoor dining equipment. The City will in turn provide no-cost loans of this equipment, consisting of outdoor patio furniture, to small businesses having a registered business within the city and a storefront location.

What can the equipment be used for?

The equipment can be used by restaurants, cafes, and bakeries that would like to promote food service or take out service outside along the sidewalk or within the parking bays in front of their business location.

How long will businesses have access to the equipment?

The City plans to run this pilot program throughout the month of October.

What are the responsibilities as a business owner of the equipment during the loan period?

Business owners will need to sign a No-Cost Equipment Loan Agreement, store the equipment in their establishment during non-business hours, and keep the equipment clean after every customer use.

How will businesses receive the equipment?

Because this is a pilot program, the supply of equipment is limited and will be made available to businesses that submit an application at www.revere.org/sharedstreets, have current permits to operate outdoor dining, and are in good standing with City of Revere’s Licensing Department. The City of Revere will deliver the equipment once these criteria are met and will pick the equipment up at the end of the pilot period.

For more info please contact Julie DeMauro at [email protected]