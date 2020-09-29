License Commission Approves All-Alcohol License for Valsos Cafe

The Revere License Commission approved several matters at its September 16 meeting including the request from Alex Herrera for his new venture, Valsos Cafe, at 123 Shirley Ave. for an all-alcohol restaurant license from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, and Sunday through Thursday 11 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Herrera also operates Valsos Table and Bar at 139 Shirley Ave. He noted that the new location will be a bakery that will operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. There will be only eight tables, and will compliment Herrera’s existing restaurant.

The building that will house the cafe consists of four residential floors and commercial space on the ground floor.

Commissioner Linda Guinasso questioned the use of music at the outside dining area of the Cafe at later times of the night. Herrera noted that the Table and Bar has outdoor speakers and they adjust the speakers so as not to disturb the tenants. Ward 2 Councilor Ira Novoselsky echoed this point, stating that Herrera has been good about keeping the sound down at his restaurant.

Novoselsky also noted that in 2018 when the building was constructed, a cafe was planned. “The Herreras are good operators who can make this work, and there have been no issues at Table and Bar,” Novoselsky said.

The commissioners approved the application.

A new restaurant, The Cutting Board, is coming to 744 Broadway. Owned and managed by Louis Rubino, the bistro-style restaurant will feature pasta and dumplings. The requested seating is for 22 and hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 5 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday 5 to 11 p.m.

Guinasso noted that initially there will be no outdoor seating as the neighbors are very close by. Rubino noted that maybe in the future there might be outdoor seating, but it will be as low-key as possible. He mentioned that he has already met with the neighbors.

Rubino mentioned that he has worked at Bertucci’s and is TIP and liquor-certified. He also noted that any employees serving alcohol will be certified.

There were no opponents to the request and commissioners approved Rubino for a Malt/Wine/Cordials/Liqueur Restaurant.

In other matters, the commissioners approved the application from Beachmont Post #6712 for a change of manager. The new manager, Paul Penta, will replace Frank Matt.

The commission also approved the change of officers and transfer of the stock for Nino’s Restaurant and Bar at 7B Everett Street.

The next meeting of the commission is set for October 21.