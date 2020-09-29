EBSB Celebrates the Opening of Third Brookline Branch

East Boston Savings Bank (EBSB) has opened its 3rd branch office in Brookline. The new branch is located at 473 Harvard Street and is the 43rd location in EBSB’s branch network.

“The Bank has been part of the Brookline community since 2015 with our two other Brookline branches at 1050 and 1441 Beacon Street. We have developed a great relationship with our customers in Brookline as well as the surrounding communities,” said President, Chairman and CEO, Richard J. Gavegnano. “We are looking forward to continuing to provide products and services that meet the needs of the ever-growing consumer and business community.”

The Bank appointed Ruslan Kagramanov as Vice President, Branch Officer. Ruslan is responsible for the branch’s business development initiatives as well as overseeing the daily operations of the branch and staff development. Assisting Ruslan will be Assistant Branch Manager, Diana K. Bell.

Founded in 1848, East Boston Savings Bank operates 43 full-service branches throughout the greater Boston metropolitan area. EBSB offers a variety of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses located in its primary market, which consists of Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk and Suffolk counties. As a member of both the FDIC and Depositors Insurance Fund (DIF) all deposits are insured in full.