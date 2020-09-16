Four New Handicapped Parking Spaces at Stadium

At the September 8 meeting of the Commission for Disabilities, the commissioners reported the good news that four handicapped parking spaces have been finished in front of the Harry Della Russo Stadium on Park Avenue.

Commissioners also reminded residents that the 2020 Census is ending on September 30. Revere has only 56% of the city’s eligible returns in, as opposed to 62.7% in the last census. Revere stands to lose millions of dollars in federal aid if residents do not complete the census. It is estimated that for every person listed on the census, Revere will receive $2,400 back in federal monies.

In another matter, the Commission Chairperson Ralph DeCiccio informed residents that handicapped signs are issued by the Traffic Commission. The Disability Commission can only help coordinate the process of obtaining a sign.

DeCiccio also reminded residents that parking in a handicapped space does not exempt anyone from street cleaning or other No Parking signs and regulations.

The commission also issued the following statement:

“The Commission on Disabilities, due to Covid 19 and the safety of all residents, is trying to limit in-person appointments due to the unavailability and use at our present office location. Residents can speak to staff from our 311 Constituent Service Center Monday through Friday when you call our office at 781-286-8267. They will be able to answer most questions, but if they are unable to or if you would like a call back from our office, please ask to be transferred to the Disability Offices voicemail and someone will get back to you as soon possible. We are working on solidifying another temporary location for our office for necessary in-person appointments determined by the COD on Friday mornings. We will update this information when available on our Disability page on the City Web site. As always, please let us know if you would like something discussed or brought up and added to our monthly meeting agenda. You can let us know if you would like to speak on any issue or concern. The Commission is here to help and assist all the disabled residents and families of Revere.”

The next meeting of the commission is scheduled for October 13.