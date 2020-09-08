Revere Youth Baseball and Softball League Proceeds Toward Playoffs

The Revere Youth Baseball and Softball League is being so well-received by players and their parents that the leaders are extending the 2020 season until the end of September.

The start of the season was delayed due to the coronavirus and began in early July.

“The regular season was about to end, but we decided to add another round of games before we start the playoffs,” said League President Dan Dacey. “We hope to wrap up the season by the end of the month.”

Each baseball and softball team will complete a 16-game schedule, which matches up with previous seasons.

All told, approximately 400 athletes have competed this season in four divisions: Major, Minor, Triple-A, and Babe Ruth. There was no tee ball program held this season.

The League has been adhering to strict guidelines imposed by the state during the coronavirus.

“For the last three weeks, we have been streaming the games because parents are not allowed to watch from the stands because of the high COVID-19 numbers,” said Dacey. “Revere TV has also been broadcasting a game of the week.”

The new concession stand at Griswold Park has been closed for the season. Players are allowed to bring their own bottles of water for quenching their thirst during the games. Players must wear their face coverings in the dugout and while at-bat. The catcher must wear a face covering.

“We’re only using one field at a time right now per order of the city,” said Dacey. “We’re using the Whelan School field for the younger players. We also have a 15-minute interval between games so we can clear the park.”

Dacey credited the city for the excellent maintenance of the fields.

“The grass has never looked greener,” said Dacey. “The Parks and Recreation Department has been taking great care of the league.”

Dacey hopes to present trophies to the teams following the championship games in each division.

The 12-year-old graduates of the softball and baseball divisions will also play in an annual season-ending game.