Obituaries 09-09-2020

Vincent Steriti

Retired Revere Fire Department Deputy Chief

Vincent A. Jim” Steriti, 94, died August 31 at his home in Nahant surrounded by his loving family.

The husband of the late Elizabeth “Betty” (Oliver) Steriti, he was born in Revere, March 14, 1926, the son of the late Albert and Theresa (DiGianni) Steriti.

He was raised in Revere and was a graduate of Revere High School. He moved to Nahant in 1973.

He was a US Army Veteran of World War II serving as a Sergeant in the US Army Air Corps. He served as an airplane armorer in the Asiatic Pacific Theater with the 39th Fighter Squadron. Jim was a member of the American Legion Post in Nahant, a member of the Mottolo VFW Post 4524 in Revere and a communicant of St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Nahant.

Jim served as a Deputy Chief in the Revere Fire Department. He retired in 1977 after 26 years of service to the City of Revere.

He is survived by two sons, Edward Steriti, a Revere Firefighter, and his wife, Antonia of Nahant, Dr. John Steriti and his wife, Kristen of Lynn; four daughters: Dianne Skreslet-Doucette and her husband, Donald of Peabody, Linda Cataldo and her husband, Robert of Wakefield, Carol Steriti and her partner, Richard Sek of Revere and Judy Steriti and her partner, Kevin Bailey of Nahant. He leaves a companion, Joan Buccini of Revere. He was “Grumpy” to his 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was the brother of Nora Moccia of Lynnfield, Rosemarie Maloney and her husband, Bill of Peabody and the late Angelo Steriti, Father Edward Steriti OCSO, and Eleanor Misci.

Jim’s funeral will be private. The family prefers donations in lieu of flowers to support, St. Joseph’s Abbey, 167 North Spencer Road, Spencer, Massachusetts 01562. Guestbook at www.solimine.com.

Anna Spada

Of Revere, formerly of East Boston

Anna D. (DePaula) Spada, 92, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on Monday, August 31.

The cherished daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Anastasia) DePaula, she was the beloved wife of the late John B. Spada, loving mother of John A. Spada and his wife, Nancy M. of Peabody and the late Marianne Spada; adored grandmother of Stephen Spada and David Moore and his wife, Miranda and great grandmother of Joshua, caring sister of Carmen DePaula of Florida and the late Josephine Galbo. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Family and friends will gather in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, Revere today, Wednesday, September 9, from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service in our Chapel of the Resurrection at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow at St. Michael Cemetery in Roslindale. In accordance with State and CDC Federal guidelines masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be practiced.

For online guest book and directions, please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

Nancy Ciarlone

Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother

Nancy M. (Nicolo) Ciarlone of Revere passed away peacefully, September 1 at the age of 90.

The beloved daughter of the late Diego and Marianna (Compolo) Nicolo, she was the devoted wife of the late Louis H. “Cheako” Ciarlone, loving mother of Louis Ciarlone, Jr. and his wife, Corazon (Parcon) and Michael Ciarlone and his partner, Linda Sarno, all of Revere; cherished grandmother of Kiana Ciarlone Cameron and Dominique Ciarlone and great-grandmother of Eden Cameron; dear sister of the late Demetrie, James, Joseph, Salvatore and Nicolas Nicolo, Angie D’Amico and Marion Raponi. Nancy is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Archdiocese of Boston and local officials, funeral services will be privately held for the immediate family and under the direction of the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons – Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere Street, Revere. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory to the Ciarlone Scholarship Fund, 410 Park Avenue, Revere, MA 02151.

Please share a memory or leave a message by visiting our guest book www.Buonfiglio.com.

Julie VanValkenberg

Of Revere

Julie (Carnazzo) VanValkenberg of Revere passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 4 at the age of 50.

Born in Medford on June 13, 1970 to Paul and Nancy (Fitzgerald) Carnazzo of Revere, Julie is survived by Michael VanValkenberg of Danvers, the father to their beloved children, Michael VanValkenberg of Revere and Morgan VanValkenberg of Danvers, dear sister to Paul Carnazzo and his wife, Agata of Revere and adored grandmother of Emily Heres-VanValkenberg. She is also survived by many dear cousins and friends.

A visitation will be held at the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St, Revere on Thursday, September 10 from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a private Prayer Service for the immediate family. Due to the current spike in Covid-19, the guidelines issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, and local officials we are limited to 25 people at a time and social distancing and masks are required. If you could, please make your visit brief to allow others to attend. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Julie’s name to the MSPCA Angel, Att. Development Donation, 350 S. Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130. Private Interment. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.

Edward Michael Donaher

IBM retire, veteran of U.S. Merchany Marine and U.S. Navy

Edward Michael (Ted) Donaher passed away on August 30 at his residence of 50 years in Mahopac, NY. He died peacefully with his children at his side.

Born January 2, 1925 to the late Edward M. Donaher and Ethel M. (Sullivan) Donaher at Winthrop Community Hospital, he resided in Revere, attended Revere schools and graduated from Revere High School in June of 1942 and from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, New York in November of 1944.

Edward worked at American Foreign Steamship Corp. as Ship’s Officer (Third Mate, Second Mate, and Chief Mate) 1945 through 1950. He obtained an Unlimited Master’s License (any ocean, any tonnage) in May 1949 and held for the next 10 years.

Edward proudly served in the U.S. Merchant Marines in World War II and in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War as a Lieutenant, Navigator aboard the USS Valcour. After coming ashore, he worked at IBM for 35 years from 1952 through 1987.

Retirement did not slow down Ted, he remained active in his Alumni local chapter of Kings Point, served in the local U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary and was a member and treasurer of the local DAV Chapter until his passing.

Ted is survived by his wife of 70 years, Mary L. (Harvey) Donaher who he married at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Beachmont (Revere.) He is also survived by his children: Edward, Russell and his wife, Ann Marie and daughters: Marianne, Susan and her husband, George Ladue and Debbie Mayo Peeters and her husband, Bruce Peeters and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, his brothers, Robert and Joseph and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral arrangements for the immediate family only at Cargain Funeral Home in Mahopac, NY. A Church service was held at the Lynnfield Catholic Community Church, Ava Maria, Friday, September 4 and he was buried at Puritan Lawn Cemetery in Lynnfield, MA. Funeral arrangements were by Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc., 418 Route 6 (US-6), Mahopac, NY 10541, 845-628-5565, www.cargainfuneralhomes.com .

In response to the COVID-19 health concern, certain precautionary measures were taken. We at Cargain Funeral Homes, Inc. are deeply committed to responsibly responding to the health, well ​being and needs of the families, guests and communities we are privileged to serve.

Dorothy Magovsky

Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Co. Retiree

Dorothy (Altman) Magovsky, 82, of Saugus, formerly of Revere and Chelsea, beloved wife of the late Murray L. Magovsky, died at home surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Boston, the daughter of the late Harry and Bella (Borofsky) Altman, she was raised and educated in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. Dorothy was employed by the Liberty Mutual Life Insurance Co. in Boston for 35 years prior to retirement.

Dorothy is survived by her daughters: Stacey DiNuccio and her husband, Thomas of Winthrop and Marcy Campbell of Pittsburgh, PA; her siblings: Annette Gold and her husband, Marvin of Revere, Richard Altman and his wife, Judith and Leonard Altman and his wife, Esther, all of Florida. She also leaves the love of her life, her granddaughter, Brooke, with whom she would spend all her time and her love.

Private family graveside services were held in Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to the Beth Israel Deaconess Research Fund at www.bidmc.org/giving or to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Breast Cancer Research Fund 330 Brookline Ave. Boston, MA 02215.

Arrangements by the Torf Funeral Service 151 Washington Ave. Chelsea, MA For guest book please visit: www.torffuneralservice.com.

David Dedrick, Jr.

Retired Heavy Equipment Truck Driver and Faithful and Loving Family Man

Funeral Services and interment were held privately for David B. Dedrick, Jr. 69, who died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 3 at Boston Medical Center.

Born and raised in Charlestown, the family came to live in Revere in 1962. David was educated within the Revere School System, at St. Dominic Savio High School of Orient Heights, East Boston and was a 1968 graduate of Revere High School.

For the majority of David’s working career, he was a heavy equipment truck driver for several New England trucking firms.

David was a faithful and loving “Family Man” who thoroughly enjoyed the company and camaraderie of his children and grandchildren.

He was the beloved husband of 39 years of Catherine A. (Pearl) Dedrick and the cherished father to Katie A. Dedrick and her companion, Jeffrey Gaston, Matthew D. Dedrick and his wife, Molly and Alex and Brian D. Dedrick, all of Revere; the dear brother of Helen V. Molbeck and Daniel F. Dedrick, both of East Boston, Donna M. Nam of California, Mary G. Dedrick and her companion,

Rocky Pellucci of Revere and the late Annmarie Corcoran. David is also lovingly survived by two grandchildren, Christena E. Dedrick and Chase Gaston, both of Revere and by several caring nieces and nephews. He was also the devoted son of the late David B. Dedrick, Sr. and the late Helen (Sullivan) Dedrick.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of Revere is honored and most grateful to have assisted the family in the completion of David’s funeral arrangements. To send online condolences, please visit: www.vertuccioandsmith.com.

Joseph Pedoto

Loyal and Devout Family Man

Joseph L. “Joe” Pedoto of Saugus passed away unexpectedly on September 3 at the age of 60.

Joe was a loyal friend and a devout family man. He was born and raised in the Highlands of Winthrop, a graduate of Winthrop High School, class of ‘79. He has been employed in the energy industry for 40 years, recently with Perley Burrill Oil Company.

Joe was a car enthusiast who enjoyed reading about the history of Detroit, most notably, the muscle car era. He enjoyed local travel throughout New England and summers on the beach. Joe had a heart of gold and will be missed by all who knew him.

Born in Winthrop on March 18, 1960 to the late John M. Pedoto and Jeanette (Fagone) Pedoto, he was the cherished husband of 32 years to Lois Sacco of Saugus, devoted father of Joseph L. Pedoto II, dear brother of Charles Pedoto and the late John M. Pedoto Jr., adored son in law of Rose Sacco of Revere and the late Nicola Sacco, beloved brother in law of the late Geraldine Sacco of Chelsea and beloved uncle of Kristen (Pedoto) Macchiavelli and her husband, Anthony, Justine (Pedoto) Romanos and her husband, Nicholas, and Jaime Pedoto.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony’s Church, 250 Revere St, Revere today, Wednesday, September 9 at 12 noon. (Everyone to meet directly at church). Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend the Mass at St. Anthony’s and the interment at Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New England Center and Home for Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston MA 02108. Visit their website NECHV.ORG to specify how you would like your donation to enrich the life of our heroes. For guest book, please visit www.buonfiglio.com.