Construction Update: Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project Construction Look-Ahead Through Sept. 19

This is a brief overview of construction operations and traffic impacts for the Tobin Bridge/Chelsea Curves Rehabilitation Project. MassDOT will provide additional notices as needed for high-impact work, temporary ramp and street closures, and changes to traffic configurations beyond those described below.

Route 1 Traffic Impacts

• Route 1 Northbound : Approaching the Tobin Bridge from Boston, the work zone begins in the left lane. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m. – 10 p.m.)

• Route 1 Southbound : Approaching the Chelsea Curves from the North Shore, the work zone begins in the left lane before the Carter Street off-ramp. 2 of 3 travel lanes will be open during daytime hours (5 a.m.–10 p.m.). After the Carter Street off ramp, the southbound lanes are split with a work zone in the middle. Traffic can travel in either side of the work zone.

•During the weekend of 9/11, Route 1 will experience lane closures where Route 1 passes through the Chelsea Viaduct portion of the project area.

*Route 1 Southbound will be reduced to a single lane on Friday, 9/11 beginning at 11 a.m.

*Route 1 Northbound will be reduced to a single lane on Saturday, 9/12 beginning at 6 a.m.

*Route 1 will be restored to two open traffic lanes in each direction by 10 p.m. on Sunday, 9/13.

*Signage will be posted to alert and guide vehicles.

Grand Bennett Parking Lot Closure

•The Grant Bennett Memorial Parking Lot will be closed on Saturday, 9/12 during the day (7 a.m. – 8 p.m.). Those looking for parking can use the La Escuela Williams (John A. Browne Middle School) parking lot on the day of the closure.

Work Hours

•Most work will occur during daytime working hours (7 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.) on weekdays. Some work will take place on a 2nd shift (2 p.m. – 1 a.m.) and overnight hours (9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) and on Saturdays (7 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

Description of Scheduled Work

• Route 1 Northbound : Bridge deck and gutter repairs continue in the left lane over the Tobin Bridge. Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

• Route 1 Southbound : Removal of existing bridge deck and installation of new bridge deck will continue through the Chelsea Curves.

• Underneath Route 1 : Continued work on the substructure including repairing steel, sealing joints, and other repairs to the underside of the structure.

Travel Tips

Drivers should take care to pay attention to all signage and move carefully through the work zone. Police details, lane markings, temporary barriers, traffic cones, signage, and other tools will be used to control traffic and create safe work zones.