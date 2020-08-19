RMV Announces 2020 Low Plate Lottery

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles (RMV) has announced that applications for the 2020 Low Number Plate Lottery are now being accepted online at Mass.Gov/RMV using the Online Service Center. Applicants must apply by September 6 and, if selected for a low number plate, will be notified after the drawing takes place later in September.

This year, there are 100 plates available through the low plate lottery. Some of this year’s low plate characters are 751, 7660, 6P, 12K, K5, B35 and V35.

Applicants should note that there is no fee to apply. However, should the applicant be selected as a winner, there is a fee that will be required, as the fee is required of all new license plates, as well as a standard registration fee.

Customers are encouraged to visit the RMV’s website or follow @MassRMV on Twitter for upcoming details on the drawing, including the date, time, and location of the event. In addition, applicants will be sent a notification via email. The lottery results will be posted on the RMV website.

Lottery Rules and Eligibility Requirements:

Only one entry per applicant will be accepted, regardless of the number of active registrations the applicant has.

An applicant must be a Massachusetts resident with a currently active, registered, and insured passenger vehicle.

Companies/corporations may not apply.

MassDOT (Registry of Motor Vehicles, Highway, Mass Transit, and Aeronautics) employees, including contract employees, and their immediate family members are not eligible. (“Immediate family member” refers to one’s parents, spouse, children, and brothers & sisters.)

Requests for specific plate numbers will not be honored. Eligible applicants will be considered for all plates listed. Plates will be awarded in the order in which they are listed on Mass.Gov/RMV.

An applicant’s registration and license cannot be in a non-renewal, suspended, or revoked status at the time of entry, the time of the drawing, or the time of the plate swap. As such, an applicant must not have any outstanding excise taxes, parking tickets, child support, warrants, or unpaid E-ZPass/ Fast Lane violations.

Online entries must be completed by Sept. 6.

By law, lottery winners must be announced by Sept. 15. Lottery results will be available on the RMV website: Mass.Gov/RMV

All winners will be notified by the RMV in writing with instructions on how to transfer their current registration to their new lottery plate. Winners will have until Dec. 31 to swap their plates. Unclaimed plates will be forfeited after Dec. 31. Plates will be registered to the winning applicant only.

All plates remain the property of the RMV even after registration.

All information received, including names of all applicants and the list of winners, is subject to release in accordance with the Massachusetts Public Records law.