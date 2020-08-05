MBTA to Hold Virtual Meetings About Changes to Bus Schedule

The MBTA will host virtual meetings on Sunday, August 12, and Monday, August 13, from 6 to 8 p.m. to present details on fall bus schedule details and changes. The virtual meeting on August 12 will be in Spanish and the virtual meeting on August 13 will be in English. These virtual meetings will be held on GoToWebinar, a video conferencing platform.

MBTA Service Planning staff will outline temporary schedule changes that go into effect August 30, 2020. The temporary changes being made are in the best interest of riders in order to maximize both safety and service levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the presentation the Service Planning team will cover the following:

•Why route changes are necessary;

•The service planning process;

•Specifics of the service changes and impacted routes; and

•Other key elements on MBTA’s response to the pandemic.

During the meetings, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions and provide input on future service changes.

Virtual Meeting Information:

The meetings will be held via GoToWebinar. The MBTA encourages the public to participate and provide their feedback. To register, visitmbta.com/servicechanges.