Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

UMass Lowell Names Local Students to Dean’s List

Local residents have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Lowell.

Among those recognized for achieving academic distinction for the spring 2020 semester at UMass Lowell are:

* Elena Nguyen majoring in applied biomedical science

* Deep Patel majoring in biology

* Andrea Shehaj (02151), majoring in biology

* Kathryn Calo majoring in biology

* Edwind Medina majoring in biomedical engineering

* Tina Thuy Nguyen Hoang majoring in biomedical engineering

* Naveed Jabbar majoring in business administration

* Olivia Novoselsky majoring in business administration

* Damir Omerovic majoring in business administration

* Lirijona Avdyli majoring in business administration

* Erina Kilabo majoring in business administration

* Mustafa Bellakhdar majoring in business administration

* Fernando Aguiluz majoring in civil engineering

* Zakaria Attioui majoring in civil engineering

* Michael McCormack majoring in clinical lab sciences

* Lillian Schrafft majoring in composition for new media

* Florens Shosho majoring in computer science

* Lesley Santos majoring in criminal justice

* Valentina Herrera majoring in criminal justice

* Cristopher Macancela majoring in electrical engineering

* Suellen Guerreiro majoring in graphic design

* Sela Leng majoring in information technology

* Mackenzie Cunningham majoring in mathematics

* Madison Cunningham majoring in mathematics

* Dakota Young-Grieco majoring in mechanical engineering

* Steven Noel majoring in mechanical engineering

* Richard Briana majoring in mechanical engineering

* LiLu Allen majoring in music performance

* Sarah Grainger majoring in nursing

* Melanie Caggiano majoring in nursing

* Nancy Nguyen majoring in nursing

* Giselle Lopreto Catano majoring in nursing

* Balsam El Alam majoring in political science

* Dominique Peralta Herrera majoring in psychology

* Trigal Ramos majoring in psychology

* Valeria Saldana majoring in public health

* Nery Rodriguez majoring in public health

* Marie Bernier majoring in public health

* Kaoutar Bouaitah majoring in public health

* Helen Perez Lara majoring in public health

* Andres Mejia-Callejas majoring in undeclared engineering

Local Students Graduate from UMass Amherst

Approximately 6,600 students received bachelor’s degrees in over 100 majors at the University of Massachusetts Amherst as the university held a virtual commencement celebration for the Class of 2020 on May 8.

Below is a list of students from your area who earned a degree.

Comlan Magloire Adjindah

Moustafa Ahmed

Shamar Challenger

Joseph James Dello Russo

Lionel Forbes

Cheyanne Grace Fullen

Cynthia Guzman

Robert Christopher Mahoney

Peter John Marino

Valentina Restrepo

Yassine Rh’Rib

Samantha Robles

Samnang Ros

Tong Shen

Dhimiter Shosho

Local Students on Deans’ List

Bryant University is dedicated to the pursuit, recognition, and celebration of academic excellence. The University is pleased to recognize the students who have been named to the Deans’ List for the spring 2020 semester.

“These outstanding achievements are particularly commendable as students have overcome significant challenges to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to excellence,” says Provost and Chief Academic Officer Glenn Sulmasy, JD, LL.M. “I am impressed and proud of their resilience, dedication, and innovative spirit.”

Congratulations on this outstanding achievement!

• Quyen Dao, class of 2023

• Cherlene Erauda, class of 2020

Emerson Announces Graduate

On Sunday, May 10, Emerson College awarded 959 undergraduate degrees for the Class of 2020. The College is committed to holding a graduation ceremony for the Class of 2020 in person when it is safe to do so, at a to be determined date.

Michael Costantini of Revere graduated in December 2019 and received a BFA degree in Creative Writing BFA.

The College launched an Emerson 2020 Celebration website to honor graduates’ achievements with more than 800 submissions from students, families, alumni, faculty, and staff, which includes photos, videos, audio submissions, and text. The website strives to reflect the many facets of the Class of 2020 and the wider Emerson community – its creativity, daring, thoughtfulness, irreverence, and humor.

Video submissions include well wishes from well-known alumni and celebrities in the entertainment industry, including actors Jennifer Coolidge, Henry Winkler, comedians Jay Leno, Bill Burr, and Steven Wright, screenwriter Adele Lim, actress Chrystee Pharris, and producer Kevin Bright, among others.

Briana Lynch Earns Spring 2020 Dean’s List Honors

Briana Lynch, of Revere has been named to the Spring 2020 Dean’s List at Roger Williams University, in Bristol, R.I. Full-time students who complete 12 or more credits per semester and earn a grade point average of 3.4 or higher are placed on the Dean’s List that semester.

Maestre Named to 2020 Dean’s List at Lawrence University

Kelvin Maestre of Revere, has earned 2020 Dean’s List honors at Lawrence University.

Maestre is a member of the Class of 2021.

The Dean’s List is an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance. The Dean’s List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean’s List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in Lawrence courses during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

