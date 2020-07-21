Revere Students Earn Academic Honors

Residents Graduate from UMass Lowell

Local residents were among the graduates honored by UMass Lowell’s 2020 Commencement on Friday, May 29.

The university held a virtual Commencement ceremony on Friday, May 29 for the more than 4,400 members of the Class of 2020, which represents 45 states and 108 nations, and included 1,624 individuals who graduated with honors.

The ceremony was presided over by UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, who is a two-time UMass Lowell graduate. The Commencement address was delivered by Massachusetts Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito and the student address was by criminal justice major Rachel Record of Pepperell, who was also one of six recipients of the Trustee’s Key for maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA for her entire UMass Lowell career, as well as a Chancellor’s Medal for Outstanding Academic Achievement.

The ceremony also featured special congratulations wishes for UMass Lowell graduates from Dropkick Murphys, UMass Lowell alumni TV personality Taniya Nayak and meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski; Food Network chef Robert Irvine; sports broadcasters including John Buccigross of ESPN, Kathryn Tappen of NBC Sports and Baseball Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley of New England Sports Network; and past UMass Lowell Commencement speakers and honorees including Oscar winner Chris Cooper and author Marianne Leone Cooper, Judy Woodruff of PBS, Boston Pops conductor Keith Lockhart, Steve Kornacki of MSNBC and U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan.

The main ceremony was followed by online events by each of the university’s schools and colleges during which all graduates’ names were read.

Local residents among UMass Lowell’s Class of 2020 are:

* Nermin Ibreljic , who received a Master of Science in Engineering degree in chemical engineering.

* Damond Nedra Khat , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

* Rimsha Paneru , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in public health.

* Abdel Rahman Shawish , who received a Master of Science in Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

* Laryssa Pereira Costa , who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology.

* Nikki Ida Nelson , who received a Master of Science in Engineering degree in civil engineering.

* Qais Sidiqi , who received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.

* Samwel Joe Jackson , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in information technology.

* Katherinne Vanessa Castro , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in mathematics.

* Joseph Michael Finn , who received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree.

* Fernando Emmanuel Aguiluz , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in civil engineering.

* Suellen Picolli Guerreiro , who received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in graphic design.

* Andy V. Alesio , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

* Hicham Ouadoudi , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in electrical engineering.

* Michael Richard McCormack , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in clinical laboratory sciences.

* Melanie G. Caggiano , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

* Florens Shosho , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

* Steven Edward Noel , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

* Roman Iacoviello , who received a Bachelor of Arts degree in sociology.

* Dakota J. Grieco , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in mechanical engineering.

* Taha Mohammed Azzaoui , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in computer science.

* Angelina Nguyen , who received a Bachelor of Science degree in clinical laboratory sciences.

* Edwind Stiven Medina , who received a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree in biomedical engineering.

Local Students MAKE UMass Amherst Spring 2020 Dean’s List

Below is a list of local students who were named to the dean’s list at the University of Massachusetts Amherst for the spring 2020 semester.

In order to qualify, an undergraduate student must receive a 3.5 grade-point average or better on a four-point scale.

Comlan Magloire Adjindah

Moustafa Ahmed

Melisa Avdic

Alejandro Buenrostro

Thai Bui

Leila Cesic

Shamar Challenger

David Oleg Conlon

Joseph James Dello Russo

Grace Dias

Cheyanne Grace Fullen

Brenden James Godino

Katherine Gutierrez Orrego

Sonia Yanira Hercules Mancia

Maria Fernanda Hernandez

Isabella Mendes Izidoro

Greis Kasofo

Andrea Lopez

Robert Christopher Mahoney

Sebastian Mejia Espinosa

Aladdin Hatim Mohammed

Oluwafemi Olatunbosun

David To Phan

Valentina Restrepo

Jhonnatan Ismael Rivera

Luana Rodrigues Dos Santos

Sari Saint-Hilaire

Tong Shen

Dhimiter Shosho

Berken Sonmez

Baron Tran

Jimmy Tran

Kevin Trinh

Giana Marie Wilson

Residents Named to Dean’s List At BU

Eleven Revere residents have recently been named to the Dean’s List at Boston University for the Spring semester.

Students recognized for this honor include: Melida Ayala, Saul A. Buruca, Shamim E. Butt-Garcia, Inel Ferrara, Sofia A. Gil, Jennifer Hak, Somaya Laroussi, Berta K. Malpica Cabrera, Magdiela A. Matta, Catherine E. Monroy and Robert Iacoviello.

Each school and college at Boston University has their own criterion for the Dean’s List, but students generally must attain a 3.5 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale), or be in the top 30 percent of their class, as well as a full course load as a full time student.

Residents Graduate BU

Boston University awarded academic degrees to 6,927 students in May 2020.

Receiving degrees were Xiaoqing Ding, Master of Science in Software Development; Sofia A. Gil, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology; Samantha Eligene, Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Engineering; Kendall D. Cox, Master of Science in Digital Innovation, Honors, and a Master of Business Administration in Health Sector Management, Honors; Magdiela A. Matta, Bachelor of Science in Journalism; Christopher T. Trinh, Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science; Juan C. Zapata Gomez, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Catherine E. Monroy, Bachelor of Arts in International Relations; Shamim E. Butt-Garcia, Bachelor of Arts in International Relations;

Also, Ryousuke Kagawa, Master of Business Administration in Business Administration and Management; Michael P. Merchant, Master of Theological Studies in Theological Studies; Chenran Peng, Master of Science in Business Analytics.

Local student receives degree from Quinnipiac University

Marcela Porpino, received a Bachelor of Science in Health Science Studies from Quinnipiac University.