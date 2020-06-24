City of Revere Hosts Free Children’s Book Drive with Revere Public Library

This Saturday, June 27 from 9:30 AM -11:00 AM in the Revere Library Parking Lot (179 Beach St), the City of Revere will host a Free Children’s Book Drive. The books will be available for children in Pre-K through middle school. The drive will have drive-up and walk-up options. For drive-up, please enter the Library parking lot and drive up to the red tent, tell the volunteers your child’s grade, open your trunk and the volunteer will place the book(s) into your trunk. For walk-up, please enter the walkway from the front of the Revere Public Library, spaces will be marked 6 feet apart. Masks are required for both drive-up and walk-up.

The City of Revere would like to thank their sponsors for making this event possible: Alison Corning Clarke, PPM-Reach Out and Read; Meghan Blomberg, RPD-Reach Out and Read; Gaudalupe Panameno, PM-Raising A Reader; Kathleen, Manager at Barnes&Noble; Margo Johnson, PM-Liz’s Place; Mary Delaney, MGH-ROR Volunteers, Revere Public Library, Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino, and the Revere Office of Strategic Planning and Economic Development.